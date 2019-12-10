USD/CHF drops to seven-week lows, under 0.9850

- Weaker US dollar pushes USD/CHF ahead of Fed and ECB meetings.
- Pair is about to test October lows around 0.9840.
The USD/CHF weakened further during the American session amid a decline of the US dollar across the board. The pair printed a fresh seven-week low at 0.9844. It is trading near the lows, about to test October’s bottom around 0.9840. If it drops below, it would be trading at levels not seen since early September.
The US Dollar Index is falling for the second day in a row and stands at 97.45, down 0.25% for the day and close to December‘s low. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on monetary policy. The central bank is expected to remain on hold and focus likely to be on the statement and the new economic projections.
Trade headlines on Tuesday triggered some optimism around markets but did not weigh on the Swiss franc. “Sunday's upcoming tariffs may be averted due to economic pressure on both the US and China, while investors are still speculating on the likelihood of a trade agreement amid US trade officials putting the final touches to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement," explained BBVA analysts.
Ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting, the Swiss franc is showing strength also versus the euro with EUR/CHF trading at three-week lows near 1.0900. The ECB is not expected to change its monetary policy stance this week at the first meeting with Lagarde as president.
Levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9849
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|0.9878
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9923
|Daily SMA50
|0.9926
|Daily SMA100
|0.989
|Daily SMA200
|0.9945
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9912
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9875
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0009
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9855
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0024
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9889
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9898
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9865
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9852
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9828
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9901
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9925
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9938
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1100 on trade-war headlines
The American dollar is under selling pressure amid mounting global trade concerns. US Treasury Secretary Kudlow said he couldn’t confirm the next round of tariffs on China will be delayed. EUR/USD at weekly highs.
GBP/USD holding on to gains near 1.3200
The GBP/USD pair trades a few pips below its multi-month high of 1.3189, consolidating gains ahead of UK elections this Thursday. Conservatives’ lead underpins Sterling.
Cryptocurrencies: Altcoin auto-MATIC carnage
An illiquid asset and leveraged traders trigger a black day for cryptocurrencies. The search for stellar returns often leads to a total loss of capital. Risk management is vital in managing this type of suicidal investment.
Gold erases majority of daily gains, continues to trade above $1,460
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to a daily high of $1,468.68 during the early trading hours of the American session but erased a large portion of its gains amid recovering risk sentiment.
USD/JPY spikes to 108.75 on hopes of US delaying tariff hike
US and China are reportedly planning to delay the tariff hike. 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases daily losses on upbeat mood. S&P 500 futures turn positive on the day ahead of Wall Street's opening bell.