USD/CHF drops to fresh four-month lows under 0.9240 as US dollar slides further

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • USD/CHF heads for the lowest close since February 2018.
  • As the US Dollar remains weak, CHF and EUR outperform.

The USD/CHF pair is falling sharply for the third consecutive day and over the last five trading days lost more than two hundred pips. Since the beginning of Thursday’s American session, it has reached a new cycle low every hour. At the time of writing, it stands at 0.9245, the lowest intraday level since March 10.

The weaker US Dollar continues to be the critical driver of the USD/CHF slide. On Thursday, safe-haven assets are all up, from gold to US bonds. Still, the greenback is falling even against some emerging market currencies and is just flat versus AUD and NZD.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) fell to 94.60, the lowest since September 2018. Earlier it rose to 95.00, but the recovery of the greenback was short-lived and resumed the downside.

Wall Street indexes are lower and about to print fresh lows. Tensions between the US and China contribute to the deterioration in market sentiment. The Global Times reports that China will announce countermeasures on Friday after the US ordered China to close the Houston consulate.

Technical levels

The negative momentum in USD/CHF remains intact and near extreme levels, but no sign of correction is seen. On the downside, the next support emerges at 0.9230 (March 10 low) followed by the 2020 low at 0.9180. On the upside, 0.9270 is the immediate resistance and then comes 0.9300 and 0.9360.

More levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.925
Today Daily Change -0.0046
Today Daily Change % -0.49
Today daily open 0.9296
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9424
Daily SMA50 0.9523
Daily SMA100 0.959
Daily SMA200 0.9698
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9352
Previous Daily Low 0.9287
Previous Weekly High 0.9468
Previous Weekly Low 0.937
Previous Monthly High 0.9651
Previous Monthly Low 0.9376
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9312
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9327
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9272
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9247
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9207
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9336
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9376
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9401

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY drops to monthly lows near 106.50 amid risk-aversion

USD/JPY drops to monthly lows near 106.50 amid risk-aversion

USD/JPY trades close to the monthly lows near 106.50, as the risk-off market profile boosts the safe-haven demand for the yen. Rising coronavirus cases, US-China flare-up and faltering US economic recovery spook investors in Asia. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Eyes two key hurdles ahead of $1921.17

Gold: Eyes two key hurdles ahead of $1921.17

Gold (XAU/USD) has stalled its five-day upsurge, entering a phase of consolidation before the next leg higher. The buyers have the life-time at $1921.17 on their radar but a break above the 1900 level is critical for the further upside.

Gold News

AUD/USD drops back to 0.7100 as S&P 500 futures turn negative

AUD/USD drops back to 0.7100 as S&P 500 futures turn negative

AUD/USD fades the bounce to 0.7125, tracking the moves in the S&P 500 futures amid risk-aversion. The spot is weighed down by the escalating US-China tensions and negative action in the Asian equities. 

AUD/USD News

WTI edges higher as dollar weakness overshadows Sino-US tussle

WTI edges higher as dollar weakness overshadows Sino-US tussle

WTI ekes out moderate gains as dollar slips to 22-month lows. A weak dollar makes commodities like oil look cheaper and spurs buying. WTI may have a tough time rising all the way to Thursday's high of $42.36 due to escalating US-China tensions.

Oil News

Euro rallies 9 out of last 10 days, is 1.20 next?

Euro rallies 9 out of last 10 days, is 1.20 next?

Euro is single handedly the best performing currency right now. Its gone from 1.12 to 1.16 over the past month and today’s rally marks 9 out of 10 days of gains for EUR/USD. We’ve talked at length this week about why investors are falling hard for the euro.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures