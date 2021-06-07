USD/CHF drops further under 0.9000 as the US dollar tumbles

The reversal in USD/CHF took place after it was again unable to break the 0.9050 resistance. The mentioned area remains critical, and a break higher would point to more gains. While below that area, the consolidation phase with a bearish bias will remain in place.

The USD/CHF pulled back under the 20-day moving average, and is it again near the 0.8960 support area. A close below would suggest more weakness ahead for the greenback. The next support stands at 0.8930.

The US dollar weakened during the last hours amid a decline in US bond yield and despite lower US equity prices. The 10-year yield fell to 1.56%, while the Dow Jones drops 0.41%. Market participants continue to digest NFP numbers released on Friday as no data is due on Monday. The key report will be on Thursday with inflation numbers, and also that day, the European Central Bank (ECB) will have its policy meeting.

The USD/CHF is falling for the second day in a row. The pair broke to the downside during the American session and fell to 0.8966, reaching the lowest level since Wednesday. It remains near the lows holding onto recent losses.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.