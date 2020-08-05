USD/CHF dives to the lowest level since Jan. 2015, around mid-0.9000s

- USD/CHF witnessed some heavy selling on Wednesday amid a broad-based USD selloff.
- Mixed US macro data failed to impress the USD bulls or provide any respite to the major.
- Oversold conditions on short-term charts might extend some support, at least for now.
The USD bearish pressure remained unabated through the early North American session and pushed the USD/CHF pair to the lowest level since January 2015, around mid-0.9000s.
The pair added to the previous day's losses and remained under some intense selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The downfall was exclusively sponsored by the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar. Diminishing hopes of a swift US economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic forced investors to continue dumping the USD. Adding to this, the impasse over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus further undermined the greenback.
The USD bulls largely shrugged off Wednesday's upbeat US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, which jumped to 58.1 in July from the 57.1 previous as compared to estimates pointing to a modest pullback to 55. Earlier the ADP report showed that the US private-sector employment increased by 167K in July as against 1500K rise anticipated and dampened prospects for any positive surprise from the official non-farm payrolls data (NFP), scheduled for release on Friday.
Even the upbeat market mood, which tends to dent the Swiss franc's perceived safe-haven status, failed to lend any support to the USD/CHF pair or stall the ongoing downfall to the lowest level since January 2015. However, oversold conditions on short-term charts might turn out to be the only factor that might help limit any further losses, at least for the time being.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9058
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0075
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.82
|Today daily open
|0.9133
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.929
|Daily SMA50
|0.9427
|Daily SMA100
|0.9566
|Daily SMA200
|0.9665
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9188
|Previous Daily Low
|0.913
|Previous Weekly High
|0.923
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9056
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9494
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9056
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9152
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9166
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9113
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9093
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9055
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.917
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9208
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9228
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bullish, yet unable to reclaim 0.7200
High-yielding currencies flirted with yearly highs against the greenback, with AUD/USD reaching 0.7240. Soaring gold prices further support the Aussie.
Gold storms above $2,050, hits new all-time highs
Gold has been extending its non-stop ascent, topping $2,050 less than 24 hours after breaking above $2,000. Dollar weakness and speculation about further stimulus is pushing the precious metal higher.
USD/JPY settles around 105.60, lower lows point to another leg south
The USD/JPY pair fell intraday to 105.31, trimming losses but still under pressure. Dismal US employment data caps dollar’s gains despite resurgent equities and yields.
Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD experiences two quick $400 fakeouts, bulls still in control
Ethereum is currently trading at $396.61 after two rejections from $400. Fortunately for the bulls, neither rejection got any significant bearish continuation which means they are still in full control.
WTI pulls away from five-month highs, settles above $42
Crude oil prices rose for the fourth straight day on Wednesday and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached its highest level since early March at $43.50. Although the WTI retreated in the late American session, it settled at $42.20 with a daily gain of 1.18%, or 49 cents.