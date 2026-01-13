USD/CHF dips to near 0.7950 as safe-haven demand supports Swiss Franc

USD/CHF loses ground for the second successive day, trading around 0.7970 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair depreciates as the Swiss Franc (CHF) receives support from safe-haven demand amid geopolitical tensions and concerns over Federal Reserve (Fed) independence.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran’s leadership had reached out to him seeking “to negotiate” following his threats of military action amid widespread anti-government protests in the Islamic Republic. Trump added, however, that “we may have to act before a meeting.”

Safe-haven demand increases as the Fed’s independence concerns rise after federal prosecutors threatened to indict Chair Jerome Powell over his congressional testimony on a building renovation, a move Powell has described as an attempt to undermine the central bank’s independence.

The downside of the USD/CHF pair could be restrained as the US Dollar (USD) holds gains ahead of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December due later in the day, which could offer fresh clues on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy path.

Markets are pricing in two Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, starting in June, though an upside inflation surprise could curb easing prospects. December’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) missed expectations, reinforcing a more dovish Fed outlook. The CME Group's FedWatch tool suggests that the Fed funds futures price indicates a 95% probability that the US central bank will keep rates unchanged at its January 27–28 meeting.