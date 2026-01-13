The NZD/USD pair trades on a firmer note near 0.5770 during the early European trading hours on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) remains under selling pressure against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) amid renewed concerns over the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) independence.

The “Sell America” trade resumes after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he’s under criminal investigation, which traders see as a sign of US President Donald Trump’s interest in stripping away the central bank’s political independence. Powell said on Sunday that the Fed has received subpoenas from the Justice Department over statements he made to Congress last summer on cost overruns for a $2.5 billion building renovation project at the central bank's headquarters in Washington. He termed the threats a "pretext" for putting pressure on the Fed to lower interest rates.

According to the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research’s (NZIER) Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion, the country’s business confidence jumped to 48% QoQ in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, the highest level since March 2014, lifting hiring and investment intentions. This reading provides some support to the Kiwi against the USD.

The release of the US December Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data will take center stage later on Tuesday. Both headline and core CPI are projected to show an increase of 2.7% year-over-year. Hotter-than-expected US CPI readings generally strengthen the Greenback against the NZD in the near term.