- USD/CHF extends its downward trajectory for the third consecutive session
- Fed Governor Christopher Waller suggested that if the disinflation process persists, there might be no need to maintain high-interest rates.
- US and Swiss economic dockets, to deliver additional data to give direction on the USD/CHF.
The USD/CHF extends its downtrend for the third straight session, though bounced from daily lows reached at 0.8762. At the time of writing, the major is trading at 0.8783, down 0.22% sponsored by a Federal Reserve (Fed) official opening the door for rate cuts.
US Dollar struggles against the Swiss Franc as Fed officials' remarks on interest rates
Earlier, Fed’s Governor Christopher Waller said the current stance of monetary policy is sufficiently restrictive and added if the disinflation process continues for several months, he sees “no reason” to keep rates high. Contrarily, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman pushed back against Waller’s commentary, as she said it is “quite possible” the US central bank will need Fed policy rate at a higher level than pre-pandemic levels.
As of writing, New York Fed President John Williams finds encouraging that inflation is declining. HE said the Fed remains committed to getting inflation back to target.
Earlier, the US economic docket featured Home Prices for September, which rose 6.1% in 12 months to September, exceeding August’s 5.8%, blamed on lower mortgage rates after the US central bank decided to hold rates unchanged in back-to-back meetings. Furthermore, the Conference Board (CB) revealed the Consumer Confidence for October was revised to 99.1, though it climbed in November by 102, exceeding forecasts of 101.
On the Switzerland front, the ZEW Survey showed investors sentiment deterioration in October, which stood at -37.8. That data, alongside the release of Retail Sales for October on Thursday, would shed some light regarding the status of the economy is Switzerland.
USD/CHF Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8777
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|0.8804
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.894
|Daily SMA50
|0.9007
|Daily SMA100
|0.8893
|Daily SMA200
|0.898
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8828
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8794
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8875
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8811
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8888
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8807
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8815
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8789
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8774
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8755
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8823
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8843
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8858
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays near 1.1000, focus turns to EZ inflation data
EUR/USD peaked at 1.1008 on Tuesday, reaching the highest level since August, and then trimmed gains, finding support above 1.0970. The pair is near 1.1000, supported by the overall weakness of the US Dollar. On Wednesday, crucial inflation data from Spain and Germany is due.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close since August
GBP/USD climbed to 1.2714 and then stabilized near 1.2700. The pair posted the strongest daily close since August 30, on the back of a weaker US Dollar. Risk appetite and lower Treasury yields weighed on the Greenback.
Gold heading towards 2020 record high
Gold prices extended gains on Tuesday, with XAU/USD trading as high as $2,038.45 after Wall Street's opening, currently holding nearby. The US Dollar has remained under selling pressure since the day started.
XRP price readies for move north as Ripple community anticipates bullish announcement on November 30
Ripple (XRP) price is pulling higher after a prolonged slump, reinvigorating hope among XRP community members. It comes as November 30 draws near, when the market will finally find out what transpired between the SEC and Ripple behind closed doors.
Australian Inflation Preview: Monthly Consumer Price Index could bring hope or despair Premium
The Australian Bureau of Statistics will release the Monthly Consumer Price Index Indicator on Wednesday. Inflation is expected to have eased to 5.2% YoY from the 5.6% posted in September – still too high for the Reserve Bank of Australia to declare victory in the fight against price pressures.