USD/CHF consolidates in a narrow range around 0.8770 ahead of the key US CPI

- USD/CHF remains confined in a narrow range below the 0.8800 mark on Thursday.
- Money market futures do not anticipate higher borrowing rates.
- Investors will closely watch the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July.
The USD/CHF pair remains range-bound around 0.8770 in the early Asian session. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of USD against six other major currencies, trades mixed and remains above 102.40 on Thursday. Market participants await key US inflation data for fresh impetus.
On Tuesday, US trade data showed a sluggish economic rebound and subdued global demand in the country. The US trade deficit narrowed sharply in June, with the figure coming in at $65.5 billion, higher than expectations of $65 billion and below the $68.3 billion prior.
Additionally, Imports fell 1.0% to $313 billion from $316.1 billion the previous month, the lowest level since November 2021. The Commerce Department reported that a drop in Imports on Tuesday might indicate a slowdown in company investment and domestic demand despite the Federal Reserve's significant interest rate rises. Meanwhile, Exports dropped 0.1% to $247.5 billion, a 15-month low.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the odds for a rate hike in September are 13.5%. Money market futures do not anticipate higher borrowing rates. Nevertheless, the dovish stance from Fed officials might cap the upside in the US Dollar and act as a headwind for the USD/CHF pair.
On the Swiss front, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) revealed on Monday that the Swiss Unemployment Rate came in at 1.9% in July, matching expectations. The figure remained unchanged compared to the June reading and marked its lowest level since October 2022.
In the absence of the economic data release from Switzerland, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July will be in the spotlight this week. The figure is expected to rise from 3% to 3.3%, and the core rate is forecast to stay at 4.8%. Also, the weekly Jobless Claims will be due on Thursday. Market participants will keep an eye on the data and find trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8769
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.8757
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8675
|Daily SMA50
|0.8861
|Daily SMA100
|0.8934
|Daily SMA200
|0.9143
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8783
|Previous Daily Low
|0.872
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8806
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8665
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8552
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8759
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8744
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8724
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8691
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8661
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8787
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8816
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8849
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays depressed below 0.6550 ahead of Australia/US inflation clues
AUD/USD bears take a breather at the lowest level in two months, marked earlier in the week, as markets brace for the all-important Australia and US inflation clues. The Aussie pair licks its wounds near 0.6530 after declining in the last two consecutive days to refresh the 10-week low.
EUR/USD remains defensive above 1.0950, ECB Economic Bulletin, US inflation eyed
EUR/USD aptly portrays the pre-data anxiety as it seesaws around 1.0975-80 during the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session, struggling to extend the previous day’s corrective bounce from the weekly low. The Euro pair justifies the mixed catalysts surrounding the US and Eurozone.
Gold renews monthly low above $1,900, poking key support as US inflation looms
Gold price refreshes the lowest level in a month as it drops to $1,914 during the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session. The precious metal fails to cheer positive news from China, as well as a retreat in the US Dollar ahead of the United States inflation data.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit: SEC set to appeal judge’s ruling of XRP not being a Security
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been relentless in its approach against Ripple over the past three years. The payments processor found some relief last month after obtaining a partial win from the presiding Judge Torres, while the SEC attempts to appeal the ruling.
Deflation in China but we shouldn't expect much of a response
Stock markets bounced back a little on Wednesday in what has been a relatively slow news day, with investors probably already having one eye on tomorrow's US inflation report. Broadly speaking, trading has been choppy this week and there hasn't been an enormous amount driving it.