USD/CHF consolidates around 0.9060-0.9065 area, above two-week low set on Wednesday

USD/CHF lacks any firm intraday direction, though it manages to hold above a two-week low.

A further recovery in the US bond yields underpins the USD and lends some support to the pair.

A positive risk tone weighs on the safe-haven CHF and supports prospects for further gains.

The USD/CHF pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest bounce from the 0.9035-0.9030 area, or over a two-week low and oscillates in a narrow range during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.9060 region, nearly unchanged for the day amid subdued US Dollar (USD) price action.

The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the monthly low amid bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates twice this year. That said, an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields acts as a tailwind for the buck, which, in turn, is seen lending support to the USD/CHF pair.

Meanwhile, Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel's ultra-dovish comments, opening doors for negative interest rates, might continue to weigh on the Swiss Franc. Apart from this, the underlying bullish tone around the equity markets could undermine the safe-haven CHF and further contribute to limiting any meaningful downside for the USD/CHF pair.

Traders also seem reluctant and might opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of US President Donald Trump's speech at the World Economic Forum for more concrete announcements on tariffs. This, in turn, could infuse volatility in the global financial markets and influence the USD price dynamics, which, in turn, should provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CHF pair.

Traders on Thursday will further take cues from the release of the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, due later during the early North American session. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop warrants caution before positioning for an extension of the recent pullback from the 0.9200 mark, or the highest level since May 2024 touched earlier this month.