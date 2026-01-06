TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/JPY strengthens as US yields rise and Dollar gains momentum

  • The Japanese Yen trades lower amid higher US yields and a broadly stronger Dollar.
  • Softer US PMI data fails to derail the Dollar’s rebound.
  • Fed cut bets, BoJ tightening prospects, and geopolitical risks remain in focus.
USD/JPY strengthens as US yields rise and Dollar gains momentum
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, with USD/JPY reversing the previous day’s losses as the Greenback strengthens across the board, while US Treasury yields move higher. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 156.70, up nearly 0.23% on the day.

Softer US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data released earlier in the session did little to dent the Dollar’s momentum. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against a basket of currencies, is hovering around 98.53 after hitting a daily low of 98.16.

According to the latest S&P Global survey, the US Services PMI slipped to 52.5 in December from 54.1 in November and was revised lower from the preliminary estimate of 52.9. The Composite PMI also eased, falling to 52.7 from 54.2, reflecting slower expansion across both the manufacturing and services sectors.

Despite the near-term recovery in the Greenback, the broader US Dollar outlook remains fragile, with markets pricing in two Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts over the course of the year. However, policymakers remain divided over the pace and timing of further easing after last year’s cumulative 75-basis-point cut.

That said, the Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at the January 27-28 meeting, with CME FedWatch showing about an 85% probability of a hold.

Traders are also closely monitoring developments between the United States and Venezuela following last weekend’s military strikes and the ousting of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The escalation has kept geopolitical risk in focus, with any further signs of military action likely to fuel safe-haven demand for the US Dollar and support USD/JPY.

In contrast to the Fed, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is widely expected to raise interest rates in the months ahead as it continues to move along a gradual path toward policy normalisation. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated the central bank’s hawkish bias on Monday, saying that policymakers will “keep raising rates in line with improvements in the economy and inflation.”

Moreover, persistent Yen weakness strengthens the case for further BoJ tightening, while also reviving concerns over possible intervention. Japanese officials have issued repeated verbal warnings in recent weeks, underlining their unease with sharp moves in the currency.

Looking ahead, Japan’s data docket remains light, with the Jibun Bank Services PMI due on Wednesday and Labour Cash Earnings figures on Thursday. In the United States, traders are bracing for a heavy slate of labour market data, with the focus on Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report, which could shape near-term expectations for the Fed’s monetary policy path.

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1700

EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1700

The EUR/USD pair nears its weekly low at around 1.1660 in the American session on Tuesday, retreating from the 1.1750 price zone tested earlier in the day. Cautiously optimistic markets support the US Dollar in the near term.

GBP/USD retreats from three-month-high, pierces 1.3500

GBP/USD retreats from three-month-high, pierces 1.3500

GBP/USD extends its intraday slide and trades in the red just below 1.3500 after setting a new three-month-high near 1.3570. Ahead of this week's key employment data releases from the US, markets recover the good mood.

Gold extends its advance aims to recover hte $4,500 mark

Gold extends its advance aims to recover hte $4,500 mark

Gold eases from the weekly high it set at $4,475 but clings to modest gains above $4,450 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. While a rebound in the US Dollar caps the yellow metal's upside, heightened political tensions allow XAU/USD to keep its footing.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP uptrend cools amid surging ETF inflows

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP uptrend cools amid surging ETF inflows

Bitcoin is retracing toward support at $93,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after reaching a previous day’s high of $94,789. Ethereum and Ripple uptrend has cooled after several days of persistent gains, suggesting potential profit-taking.

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Events in Venezuela are top of mind for market participants, and while developments are associated with an elevated degree of uncertainty, we are not making any changes to our markets or economic forecasts as a result of the deposition of Nicolás Maduro. 

Cardano holds steady as bulls intensify push for breakout

Cardano holds steady as bulls intensify push for breakout

Cardano rises above the 50-day EMA resistance amid a risk-on mood across the crypto market. The MACD upholds positive divergence, increasing the potential for a 20% breakout to $0.505.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers