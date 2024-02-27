USD/CHF consolidates around 0.8800, investors await US, Swiss GDP data

The USD/CHF pair consolidates in a narrow trading range during the early European session on Tuesday. Investors seem to prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of key events from the US and Swiss dockets. Meanwhile, the decline of the US Dollar (USD) weighs on the pair. At press time, USD/CHF is trading at 0.8798, adding 0.02% on the day. Several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials expressed concern that strong growth in spending and hiring could disrupt that progress to bring inflation down to the 2% target. The FOMC meeting minutes last week indicated that the central bank was also worried about moving too fast to cut their benchmark interest rate and preferred to wait for additional evidence of inflation data before making the decision on easing policy. Investors will take more cues from the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (Core PCE), the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, due on Thursday. The stronger-than-expected data might support the case for keeping the rate high for longer and this might lift the US Dollar (USD). On the Swiss front, Swiss National Bank (SNB) President Thomas Jordan said that while inflation wouldn’t exceed the central bank’s target between 0 and 2%, he still sees it approaching the range’s ceiling. The markets expect the SNB to begin rate cuts in September, even though the recent Swiss inflation data might speed up that schedule. Apart from this, Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi movement has attacked merchant ships for months, proclaiming solidarity with Palestinians as Israel wages war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. That being said, the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East might boost the traditional safe-haven currency like the Swiss Franc (CHF). Looking ahead, the release of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q4 will be the highlight on Wednesday. On Thursday, the attention will shift to the Swiss Q4 GDP growth numbers and the US Core PCE. These events could give a clear direction to the USD/CHF pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.