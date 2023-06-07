USD/CHF closed with gains amid cautious market sentiment

- US Dollar strengthened against the Swiss Franc on Tuesday’s session at the 0.9075 area.
- Focus shifts to the next US CPI reading, the Fed’s interest decision next week.
- US bond yields limited the greenback’s gains.
The USD/CHF closed Tuesday’s session at the 0.9075 area, recording a 0.16% gain. The US dollar benefited from a cautious market mood despite US bond yields retreating ahead of next week's CPI and interest decision from the Fed. In addition, fears of a global economic downturn amid a fresh cycle of rate hikes by the main central banks may continue to cushion the US Dollar.
Markets anticipate a pause by the Fed on June 13-14
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, investors are currently predicting a 73.6% chance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will not raise interest rates at their upcoming meeting in June, instead keeping the target rate at 5.25%. However, this decision will largely depend on the forthcoming May Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. It is anticipated that the headline inflation will slow down to 4.2% (year-on-year) from the previous 4.9%, while the Core rate is expected to increase to 5.6% (year-on-year) from the previous reading of 5.5%. Consequently, the market's expectations regarding the Fed's decision could potentially impact the strength of the US Dollar.
Regarding the market sentiment, in Wednesday’s session, China will release key economic data which may have an impact on the prospects of a global economic downturn and hence, a weak reading may further support the greenback.
Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the technical outlook slightly favours the USD but indicators turned somewhat flat in positive territory. Meanwhile, the 20- and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) seem to be converging towards the 0.9100 area, hinting at a possible bullish cross by the 20-day SMA to confirm the shorter-term positive outlook.
On the upside, the mentioned level of the SMAs convergence stands as the first resistance for the bulls. Then, the following levels to watch stand at 0.9150 and 0.9180. On the downside, the 20-day SMA at 0.9030 stands as immediate support followed by the 0.9000 psychological mark and the 0.8980 area.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9075
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.9062
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9012
|Daily SMA50
|0.8999
|Daily SMA100
|0.9125
|Daily SMA200
|0.9373
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.912
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9052
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9148
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9014
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.882
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9078
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9094
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9037
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9011
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.897
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9104
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9145
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9171
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds onto RBA gains, ahead of Lowe and key data Premium
AUD/USD rose for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, reaching weekly highs above 0.6650. The positive tone around the Aussie prevails following the recent rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia. Governor Lowe will speak on Wednesday, and Australian GDP data is also due.
EUR/USD replicates sluggish markets around 1.0700 amid challenges for ECB hawks, Fed blackout Premium
EUR/USD licks its wounds around 1.0700 as bulls and bears jostle during a sluggish week comprising unimpressive data and the Fed blackout. The Euro price pared intraday losses during late Tuesday but remains sidelined as the early Asian session morning restricts the market’s moves.
Gold edges higher as US Dollar, yields dribble on mixed Fed concerns
Gold price seesaws around $1,963 amid the early hours of Wednesday’s Asian session, after a two-day rebound within a short-term trading range. In doing so, the XAU/USD pays little heed to the US Dollar’s slightly positive performance.
Arbitrum community to vote for AIP budget proposal as ARB hints 10% gains
The Arbitrum community has published the draft for the AIP budget proposal, voting to commence on June 9. The proposed budget aligns with the Foundation's strategic needs to represent and service the DAO. Three elements stand out concerning the Foundation's Administrative Budget Wallet.
Readying for hawkish Fed
S&P 500 made two runs over 4,300, yet was rejected in each. Bonds though didn‘t paint universally negative picture – only the sectoral composition of the decline did.