- USD/CHF seesaws around the 0.9100-0.9130 range as Fed’s Powell speaks.
- The USD/CHF is finding strong support at 0.9100, as the pair has jumped off that level three times.
- Fed’s Powell acknowledged that inflation is running well above the 2% goal.
The USD/CHF slides during the New York session, down 0.30%, trades around 0.9117 at the time of writing. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates at the 0-0.25% range, but most importantly, unveiled the bond taper process is a go, and it will start by the middle of November. Moreover, the monetary policy statement highlights that the Fed would be flexible with the pace of reductions in assets purchases, leaving the door open for a faster or slower QE’s reduction program.
Market reaction.
The USD/CHF pair dipped to 0.9100 but bounced off the lows, reaching up to 0.9140. However, at press time, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is hosting his post-Fed press conference.
Summary of some of Chairman’s Powell conference remarks.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the slowdown in job gains is concentrated in specific sectors. Furthermore, he said that the participation rate remains subdued, and employers are having difficulties hiring people. Powell added, though, that “these problems on jobs should diminish.”
Regarding inflation, he said that supply and demand imbalances contributed to higher prices and acknowledged that inflation is running well above the 2% goal. The chairman blamed bottlenecks and supply chains as the main drivers of heightened inflationary pressures.
Moreover, he added that “our [central bank] tools can’t ease supply constraints.” Powell reiterated that if the Fed sees signs that inflation is more persistent beyond the central bank level, they will adjust.
Summary of the Federal Reserve monetary policy statement
Summarizing comments of the Federal Reserve’s statement, they said that “elevated inflation is largely transitory, and supply and demand imbalances related to pandemic have contributed to sizable prices increases in some sectors.”
Moreover, they added, “[the fed] will begin taper later this month with reductions in treasuries purchases by $10 bln, MBS by $5 bln.”
Nevertheless, the Fed left the door open for additional adjustments at the QE’s pace. They said “similar reductions in pace of purchases likely appropriate each month, but prepared to adjust if warranted.”
Concerning economic conditions, the central bank sees an improvement in economic activity while the labor market strengthens.
Regarding COVID-19, they said, “Summer’s rise in COVID-19 cases slowed the recovery of sectors adversely affected by the pandemic.” They reiterated that the
To finalize, they reiterated that the economy’s path would lie on the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9114
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|0.9146
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9211
|Daily SMA50
|0.9217
|Daily SMA100
|0.9192
|Daily SMA200
|0.9152
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.915
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9088
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9106
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9338
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9127
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9112
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9106
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9066
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9043
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9168
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.919
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.923
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
