USD/CHF climbs to 4-week tops, eyeing a move beyond 0.9900 handle

- US-China trade optimism seemed to weigh on traditional safe-haven currencies.
- The USD remained well supported by a follow-through uptick in the US bond yields.
- Traders now look forward to the US economic data for some short-term impetus.
The USD/CHF pair climbed to the 0.9900 neighbourhood, or four-week tops in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
The pair extended this week's solid bounce from the vicinity of the 0.9700 handle - testing at the start of the current trading week - and remained well supported by the latest US-China trade optimism, which seemed to undermine the Swiss Franc's perceived safe-haven demand.
Risk-on mood/USD strength remains supportive
The pair's ongoing positive momentum - summing up to nearly 200-pips over the past five trading sessions - was further supported by a follow-through US Dollar buying interest through the early European session on Friday amid recovering US Treasury bond yields.
Moving ahead, Friday's US economic docket - highlighting the releases of personal spending data and July core PCE price Index - might influence the USD price dynamics and contribute towards producing some short-term trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9883
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|0.9866
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9779
|Daily SMA50
|0.9825
|Daily SMA100
|0.9946
|Daily SMA200
|0.9953
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9877
|Previous Daily Low
|0.98
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9879
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9735
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9952
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.978
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9848
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9829
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9818
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.977
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9741
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9895
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9925
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9973
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
