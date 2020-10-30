USD/CHF climbs back toward weekly highs near 0.9170 after short-lived correction

- US dollar holds onto weekly gains across the board.
- USD/CHF posts best weekly results in a month, still sideways.
The USD/CHF resumed the upside during the American session and climbed toward the 0.9170 area. It continues to hold a bullish tone following a short-lived retreat that found support around 0.9130. The US dollar is posting a weekly gain of more than a hundred pips.
The greenback is about to end the week higher across the board and with a positive tone, supported by risk aversion and also by higher US yields.
The Swiss franc failed to benefit versus the greenback despite the decline in equity prices and ahead of US elections, but it rose versus the euro. The common currency weakened following the European Central Bank meeting that also contributes to the bullish pressure in USD/CHF.
From a technical perspective, the recent rally in USD/CHF points to more gains, but on a wider view, it continues to move sideways supported by the 0.9000 area and with resistance initially below 0.9200 and then 0.9300. Also, the 20-week moving average at 0.9210 could be seen as a relevant technical level.
Technical indicators are starting to favor the US dollar. Next week, it will be critical to see if the pair manages to break and hold above 0.9170 that would point to more gains or if it fails again, suggesting another visit to 0.9040 and 0.9000.
Levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9161
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|0.9149
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.912
|Daily SMA50
|0.913
|Daily SMA100
|0.9222
|Daily SMA200
|0.9448
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9173
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9089
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9166
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9031
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9296
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9141
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9121
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9101
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9053
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9018
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9185
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9221
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9269
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to around 1.1650 amid a souring market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1650, despite update eurozone GDP, The euro is under pressure amid covid-related lockdowns and uncertainty about the US elections. US personal income beat expectations with 0.9%.
GBP/USD hovers over 1.29 amid fears of a UK lockdown
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, off the lows as markets bounce. Fears of a nationwide lockdown loom large, as UK covid cases are rising. Brexit negotiations are also eyed.
Gold spikes to two-day tops, inching back closer to $1900 mark
Gold added to its intraday gains and jumped to two-day tops, around the $1890 region during the early North American session. The precious metal witnessed some short-covering move on the last trading day of the week and moved away from one-month lows set in the previous session.
Canada: Real GDP grows by 1.2% in August vs. 0.9% expected
The economic activity in Canada expanded by 1.2% on a monthly basis in August, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This print followed July's growth of 3.1% (revised from 3%) and beat the market expectation of 0.9%.
WTI recovers from four-month low as Kuwait denies division in OPEC+ on output cuts
WTI bounces from the 4.5-month low of 34.92 reached Thursday. Russia and Saudi Arabi favor extending the current output cut deal into 2021. Kuwait says it will support any decision by OPEC+ on the oil supply policy.