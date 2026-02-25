USD/CHF climbs as shifting Fed outlook supports the Greenback
- USD/CHF advances on Wednesday as the US Dollar gains traction amid shifting Fed rate cut expectations.
- Traders now see July as the more likely timing for the next Fed interest rate cut.
- The Swiss Franc remains under pressure despite an uptick in economic sentiment.
USD/CHF edges higher on Wednesday, drawing support from a firmer US Dollar, which is exerting pressure on the Swiss Franc (CHF). At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 0.7746, after bouncing off an intraday low of 0.7719.
The Greenback is showing signs of resilience as traders reassess the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy path and scale back expectations for near-term interest rate cuts, with policymakers remaining concerned about sticky inflation pressure.
Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Tuesday that he is cautious about front-loading rate cuts without clear evidence that inflation is moving sustainably back toward the 2% target.
Markets widely expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged at the March and April meetings, though traders still price in nearly 50 basis points (bps) of easing by year-end.
A June rate cut, previously seen as the most likely timing for the Fed to resume easing, now appears less certain. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a June cut has fallen to around 40% from roughly 50% a week ago. July is now viewed as the more likely window for the next rate reduction, with markets currently assigning around a 65% chance.
The shift in expectations is lending near-term support to the US Dollar. However, the Greenback’s upside could remain limited amid lingering structural headwinds tied to US President Donald Trump’s aggressive trade agenda and growing concerns over policy credibility and fiscal stability.
In Switzerland, economic sentiment improved in February, with the ZEW Survey – Expectations index rising to 9.8 from -4.7 in the previous month, but the data offered little support to the Swiss Franc.
Speaking on Tuesday, Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel said, “It’s possible there will be a few months with negative inflation, but that’s not an alarm signal as we look at inflation over the mid-term.” He added, “I expect inflation to accelerate in the coming quarters,” and reiterated that “the SNB is ready to intervene on currency markets where necessary.”
Looking ahead, there are no key US releases on Wednesday, as traders look ahead to comments from Fed officials in the American session. Attention will then turn to the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data and Switzerland’s fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report, both due on Friday.
