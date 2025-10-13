USD/CHF holds firm around 0.8050 on Monday, up 0.80% for the day at the time of writing, as markets digest the latest trade threats from US President Donald Trump toward China. Despite a more conciliatory tone on Sunday in a social media post, investors remain cautious, fearing that rising tensions could escalate into a full-blown trade war.

On Friday, Trump’s surprise announcement of additional 100% tariffs on Chinese imports triggered a nearly 1% drop in the US Dollar Index (DXY), reviving fears of a major economic confrontation. In response, Chinese authorities defended their restrictions on rare earth exports and stated they were ready to retaliate against any further US tariff increases.

However, the easing in trade tensions on Sunday lifts market sentiment, allowing the US Dollar (USD) to rebound and keep the USD/CHF pair firm around 0.8050. The broader trend remains constructive since mid-September, supported by renewed demand for the Greenback. Investors continue to monitor the ongoing US government shutdown and its potential implications for overall economic confidence.

In Switzerland, Tuesday’s release of September’s Producer and Import Prices Index could shed light on inflation dynamics. After four consecutive months of contraction, a rebound is expected, which could ease pressure on the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to further loosen monetary policy.