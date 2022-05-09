USD/CHF breathes around 0.9930 as DXY pauses, Fed’s mega rate hike odds trims

By Sagar Dua
  • USD/CHF is hovering around 0.9335 as the chances of a 75 bps rate hike have trimmed.
  • The Swiss franc is underperforming on flat jobless rate and CPI numbers.
  • The Fed has already hiked its rates by 75 bps in the last two monetary policies.

The greenback bulls are taking some rest after a juggernaut rally from a low of 0.9709, recorded last week. The USD/CHF pair has witnessed a sheer upside move right from the initial trading session of April. The momentum remained continued in the asset amid broader strength in the US dollar index (DXY) backed by a shift in the focus from releasing helicopter money to liquidity tightening policy.

The Federal Reserve (FED) has chosen the path of liquidity contraction from the economy to tame the galloping inflation. To address the same, the Fed has already hiked its interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) in the last two monetary policy announcements. Recently, investors were expecting a 75 bps rate hike in one go by the Fed in June’s policy. This triggered a negative market sentiment and investors were dumping the risk-sensitive currencies.

However, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic has shrugged off the expectations of a 75 bps rate hike after stating that the Fed's most recent 50 bps rate hike was an "aggressive" move and that the Fed can stay at this pace.

Meanwhile, the demand for the Swiss franc has been dented after the economy reported flat Unemployment Rate and Inflation numbers last week. The former landed at 2.2% while the latter printed at 2.5%, both in line with the market consensus.

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9936
Today Daily Change 0.0050
Today Daily Change % 0.51
Today daily open 0.9886
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9589
Daily SMA50 0.9411
Daily SMA100 0.9307
Daily SMA200 0.9258
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9892
Previous Daily Low 0.9827
Previous Weekly High 0.9892
Previous Weekly Low 0.9707
Previous Monthly High 0.9759
Previous Monthly Low 0.9221
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9867
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9852
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9844
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9803
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.978
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.991
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9933
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9975

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

