USD/CHF bounces off two-week low, down a little above mid-0.7900s

The USD/CHF pair continues losing ground for the third straight day – also marking the fourth day of a negative move in the previous five – and drops to an over two-week low during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices, however, manage to recover a few pips from the daily through and currently trade just above mid-0.7900s, still down 0.15% for the day.

The US Dollar (USD) selling bias remains unabated for the third straight day amid concerns about economic risks stemming from the prolonged US shutdown and renewed US-China trade tensions. Furthermore, dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations turn out to be another factor undermining the Greenback, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting some downward pressure on the USD/CHF pair.

The Senate once again failed to advance the House-passed GOP bill to fund the government for a ninth time on Wednesday, with the shutdown, which started on October 1, stretching into a third week. Meanwhile, US-China tensions reignited in recent weeks after the US broadened tech restrictions and China outlined tighter export controls on rare earths, further fueling concerns about an all-out trade war.

Meanwhile, traders have been pricing in the possibility that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs by 25-basis-points (bps) each at the October and December policy meetings. The bets were reaffirmed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish tone on Tuesday, saying that the labor market remained mired in its low-hiring, low-firing doldrums through September. This, in turn, favors the USD bears.

However, a generally positive tone around the equity markets holds back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF) and assists the USD/CHF pair to attracts some buyers near the 0.7935-0.7930 region. Market participants now look forward to speeches from a slew of influential FOMC members for a fresh impetus later during the North American session.