TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD/CHF bounces off two-week low, down a little above mid-0.7900s

  • USD/CHF drifts lower for the third consecutive day on Thursday amid sustained USD selling bias.
  • Fed rate cut bets, US-China trade tensions, and the US government shutdown weigh on the buck.
  • A positive risk tone undermines demand for the safe-haven CHF and helps limit losses for the pair.
USD/CHF bounces off two-week low, down a little above mid-0.7900s
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The USD/CHF pair continues losing ground for the third straight day – also marking the fourth day of a negative move in the previous five – and drops to an over two-week low during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices, however, manage to recover a few pips from the daily through and currently trade just above mid-0.7900s, still down 0.15% for the day.

The US Dollar (USD) selling bias remains unabated for the third straight day amid concerns about economic risks stemming from the prolonged US shutdown and renewed US-China trade tensions. Furthermore, dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations turn out to be another factor undermining the Greenback, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting some downward pressure on the USD/CHF pair.

The Senate once again failed to advance the House-passed GOP bill to fund the government for a ninth time on Wednesday, with the shutdown, which started on October 1, stretching into a third week. Meanwhile, US-China tensions reignited in recent weeks after the US broadened tech restrictions and China outlined tighter export controls on rare earths, further fueling concerns about an all-out trade war.

Meanwhile, traders have been pricing in the possibility that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs by 25-basis-points (bps) each at the October and December policy meetings. The bets were reaffirmed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish tone on Tuesday, saying that the labor market remained mired in its low-hiring, low-firing doldrums through September. This, in turn, favors the USD bears.

However, a generally positive tone around the equity markets holds back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF) and assists the USD/CHF pair to attracts some buyers near the 0.7935-0.7930 region. Market participants now look forward to speeches from a slew of influential FOMC members for a fresh impetus later during the North American session.

Swiss Franc FAQs

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.

Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.

As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD sticks to positive bias above 1.1650, eyes central bank talks

EUR/USD sticks to positive bias above 1.1650, eyes central bank talks

EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.1650 in the European session on Thursday. The pair stalls its upside as the US Dollar recovers ground, despite dovish Federal Reserve bets and ongoing United States-China trade tensions. Traders look to ECB and Fed speakers for fresh directives. 

GBP/USD holds the rebound above 1.3400 after UK data

GBP/USD holds the rebound above 1.3400 after UK data

GBP/USD is holding its rebound above 1.3400 in European trading on Thursday. The UK GDP expanded 0.1% in August as expected, while Manufacturing Production exceeded expectations in the same month, lending some support to the Pound Sterling amid a steady recovery in the US Dollar.

Gold corrects from all-time peak, downside potential seems limited

Gold corrects from all-time peak, downside potential seems limited

Gold extends its record-setting run on Thursday amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Fresh US-China trade tensions and geopolitical risks underpin the safe-haven precious metal. Fed rate cut bets and US government closure weigh on the USD, offering additional support.

Dogecoin: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin price is stabilizing around $0.19 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 5% so far this week. On-chain data shows notable whale accumulation, hinting at a possible recovery in the days ahead. On the technical side, DOGE could recover toward $0.23 mark, provided the weekly support level remains intact.

The great fiscal fire drill: Gold’s relentless march through the debasement decade

The great fiscal fire drill: Gold’s relentless march through the debasement decade

Every few years, the market rediscovers an ancient truth: gold doesn’t glitter—it endures. It doesn’t promise yield or innovation or anything remotely “new economy.” It simply refuses to die. And in 2025, as traders stare into the fiscal bonfire of the modern world, that stubborn endurance is starting to look less like nostalgia and more like a survival trait.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin (DOGE) price is stabilizing around $0.19 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 5% so far this week. On-chain data shows notable whale accumulation, hinting at a possible recovery in the days ahead.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers