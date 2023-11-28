USD/CHF attempts to rebound from three-month lows, trades above 0.8800

- USD/CHF receives downward pressure as the Fed is expected to reduce 85 bps rate cuts in 2024.
- US Dollar trades with a negative sentiment as risk-on sentiment improves.
- Traders await Swiss ZEW Survey Expectations to gain further insights into business conditions in Switzerland.
USD/CHF trades above the 0.8800 psychological level during the Asian session on Tuesday, rebounding from the three-month low at 0.8793. The USD/CHF pair struggles to halt the losses due to the weaker US Dollar (USD) following the likelihood of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to conclude its monetary rate hike cycle. Additionally, investors price in nearly 85 basis points of interest rate cuts by the Fed in the next year.
US Dollar Index (DXY) hovers around 103.20 at the time of writing, with a negative bias as the risk-on sentiment is reinforced by the latest report from the US Census Bureau, showing a notable 5.6% drop in New Home Sales for October at 679,000, as compared to the market expectation of 725,000. The prevailing trend continues to lean towards the downside, fueled by a dip in US Treasury yields.
On Tuesday, the United States (US) will release the Housing Price Index and CB Consumer Confidence, along with insights from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, providing a comprehensive look at the economic landscape.
The upcoming Swiss ZEW Survey – Expectations on Wednesday holds particular significance as it kicks off the week's notable data releases. The last reported reading in October stood at -37.8, indicating a prevailing pessimism among businesses regarding the Swiss economy.
Moreover, Swiss Real Retail Sales for October is scheduled to be released on Thursday, expecting to see an improvement of 0.2% from the previous 0.6% decline. On Friday, the Gross Domestic Product for the third quarter will be eyed.
USD/CHF: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8804
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.8804
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.894
|Daily SMA50
|0.9007
|Daily SMA100
|0.8893
|Daily SMA200
|0.898
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8828
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8794
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8875
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8811
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8888
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8807
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8815
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8789
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8774
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8755
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8823
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8843
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8858
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to near 1.0950, Fed and ECB-speak eyed
EUR/USD is battling 1.0950, retreating from near three-month high of 1.0965 early Tuesday. The pair faces some selling pressure, as the US Dollar finds its feet amid a mixed market sentiment and ahead of a slew of Fedpseak. Speeches from ECB officials also remain in focus.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2600 ahead of Fedspeak
GBP/USD is holding steady above 1.2600, having retested the two-month high of 1.2644 set on Monday. The pair maintains its upward trajectory, as the USD licks its wounds amid sluggish US Treasury bond yields. All eyes remain on the Fedspeak for fresh trading impetus.
Gold price sits near six-month peak, bullish potential intact amid dovish Fed bets
Gold price trades with a positive bias for the fourth straight day, near a multi-month peak. Bets that the Fed is done raising rates and start easing its policy in 2024 remain supportive.
Blur price likely to extend losses to 42% as whale investors dump BLUR tokens
Blur price rallied 352% in just 43 days between October 12 and November 24, which propelled it to create a local top at $0.685. While this move is impressive, BLUR has already shed 26% and currently trades at $0.502.
S&P 500: Cyclicals propel, USD bounce ahead?
S&P 500 shook off mixed PMIs that don‘t increase Fed rate cutting odds, by still keeping above my key 4,565 support. What‘s more, it was cyclicals that kept it up, Russell 2000 didn‘t have a bad day either.