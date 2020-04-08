USD/CHF Asia Price Forecast: Greenback holds above 0.9700 vs. Swiss franc

USD/CHF’s bull trend remains intact as the spot holds above the 0.9700 figure.

The level to beat for bulls is the 0.9800 resistance.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is trading below the 100 and 200 SMA on the daily chart as the market is consolidating the last leg up.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

USD/CHF is trading above the 50/200 SMAs on the four-hour chart leaving the bull trend intact as bulls will be looking for a break above the 0.9800 handle en route towards the 0.9900 figure while support is expected to emerge near the 0.9700 and 0.9600 levels on the way down.

Additional key levels