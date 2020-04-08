USD/CHF Asia Price Forecast: Greenback holds above 0.9700 vs. Swiss franc

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF’s bull trend remains intact as the spot holds above the 0.9700 figure. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.9800 resistance.
 
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
 
USD/CHF is trading below the 100 and 200 SMA on the daily chart as the market is consolidating the last leg up. 
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
USD/CHF is trading above the 50/200 SMAs on the four-hour chart leaving the bull trend intact as bulls will be looking for a break above the 0.9800 handle en route towards the 0.9900 figure while support is expected to emerge near the 0.9700 and 0.9600 levels on the way down. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.972
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 0.9694
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9662
Daily SMA50 0.9677
Daily SMA100 0.9735
Daily SMA200 0.9809
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9793
Previous Daily Low 0.9686
Previous Weekly High 0.9796
Previous Weekly Low 0.9502
Previous Monthly High 0.9902
Previous Monthly Low 0.9183
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9727
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9752
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9655
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9617
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9548
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9763
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9832
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9871

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

