USD/CAD weakens to below 1.3750, Canadian jobs report in focus

USD/CAD softens to around 1.3735 in Friday’s early Asian session.

Fed Governor Waller has reportedly emerged as the top contender to succeed embattled Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Traders await the Canadian July jobs report, which is due later on Friday.

The USD/CAD pair trades in negative territory around 1.3735 during the early Asian session on Friday. The Greenback edges lower against the Canadian Dollar (CAD) as traders boost bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut rates in September after weak US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data. The Canadian jobs report for July will be in the spotlight later on Friday.

The US July jobs report, released last Friday, showed fewer job gains than expected and sharp downward revisions to previous months, prompting traders to raise bets on more interest rate cuts than previously expected this year. Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 94% chance of a 25 basis point (bps) cut at the September meeting, up from 48% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Additionally, the soft US Initial Jobless Claims contribute to the USD's downside. Data by the US Department of Labour (DOL) on Thursday showed that the number of US citizens submitting new applications for unemployment insurance increased to 226K for the week ending August 2. This figure came in above the market consensus of 221K and was higher than the previous week’s 218K

Traders will keep an eye on US President Donald Trump’s plans to replace Fed Chair Powell. According to Bloomberg, Fed Governor Christopher Waller is emerging as a top candidate to serve as the central bank’s chair among Trump’s advisers.

Meanwhile, an extended downside in crude oil prices due to rising OPEC+ supply and worries of weaker global demand could weigh on the commodity-linked Loonie and help limit the pair’s losses. It’s worth noting that Canada is the largest oil exporter to the US, and lower crude oil prices tend to have a negative impact on the CAD value.