USD/CAD turns flat, around 1.3175 level amid a sharp pullback in oil prices

- USD/CAD lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a range on Monday.
- The USD remained depressed and capped the pair below the 1.3200 round-figure mark.
- A turnaround in crude oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit deeper losses.
The USD/CAD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the 1.3175-70 region.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the major, instead led to a subdued/range-bound price action on the first day of a new trading week. The prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar capped the upside, while a pullback in oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and helped limit any deeper losses.
The USD remained depressed on the back of fading hopes for the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures. Adding to this, a strong rally in the equity markets further undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status. The global risk sentiment got a strong boost from renewed optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious COVID-19.
It is worth reporting that AstraZeneca announced to resume the phase-3 trials for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Adding to this, Pfizer also announced the likelihood of presenting late-stage data for its own vaccine by late October. Weaker USD exerted some pressure on the USD/CAD pair through the early part of the trading action on Monday.
However, a sharp intraday turnaround in crude oil prices, now down over 1% for the day, extended some support, rather assisted the USD/CAD pair to rebound around 20 pips from the vicinity of mid-1.3100s. Meanwhile, the uptick lacked any strong follow-through as investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting.
This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3176
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3178
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3146
|Daily SMA50
|1.3317
|Daily SMA100
|1.3539
|Daily SMA200
|1.3521
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3208
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3151
|Previous Weekly High
|1.326
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3053
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3173
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3186
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.315
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3122
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3094
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3207
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3236
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3264
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7300 on the RBA September meeting's minutes and upbeat Chinese activity numbers for August. China announced an extension of tariff exemptions on some of the US imports. S&P 500 futures jump 0.20%.
Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart
Having jumped 0.89% on Monday, gold is now closing on the upper end of the four-week-long descending triangle pattern seen on the daily chart. A close above the triangle resistance would imply revival of the broader uptrend and expose the record high of $2,075 reached on Aug. 7.
USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery
USD/JPY extends the bearish consolidative mode around 106.65 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment and the resultant US dollar retreat. The Japanese stocks recover alongside the S&P 500 futures on upbeat Chinese data and fresh US-Sino optimism.
GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars
GBP/USD drops 100-pips after rising to 1.2919 at the week’s start. Bearish MACD favors the sellers, 50% of Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Bulls await a clear break of August month’s low to confirm entries.
WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H
WTI's hourly chart shows a pennant pattern or contracting triangle. A breakdown would signal bearish continuation and expose June lows. A breakout above that level would mean the sell-off from the August high of $43.78 has ended.