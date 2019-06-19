USD/CAD tumbles to 1-week lows after Fed hints at a rate cut

- US Dollar drops and holds at daily lows after FOMC meeting.
- Fed’s Powell: Case for additional accommodation has strengthened.
The USD/CAD pair dropped from 1.3350 to 1.3283 on the back of a sharp decline of the US Dollar across the board following the FOMC meeting.
The pair continues to trade near the lows, under 1.3300 as the greenback holds to losses. The Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged as expected and mentioned uncertainties had increased. The tone signals that it moved closer toward easing its policy. The word “patient” was removed from the statement helping speculations about a potential rate cut as soon as the July meeting.
During his press conference, Powell mentioned that the case for additional accommodations has strengthened in line with the FOMC statement. He added the US Central bank will act promptly if needed to sustain economic expansion.
The USD/CAD, that was already down for the day after Canadian inflation data, dropped further with the decline of the greenback on the dovish Fed. The pair is having the worst daily performance in months as it holds at 1-week lows, back under 1.3300 and looking at 1.3275, the next relevant support before the June low around 1.3240.
Technical Levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3311
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0067
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|1.3378
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3406
|Daily SMA50
|1.3416
|Daily SMA100
|1.3353
|Daily SMA200
|1.3284
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3434
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3375
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3424
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3242
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3357
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3397
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3411
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3357
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3337
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3299
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3416
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3454
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3474
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates its post-Fed gains
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200 but off highs. The Fed has warned about uncertainties and has opened the door to rate cuts. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is waiting for incoming data ahead of the next decision.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2650 after the Fed
GBP/USD has extended its gains after the Fed has opened the door to a rate cut. The USD is retreating. The Conservative Contest saw the elimination of Rory Stewart. Further votes are due on Thursday.
USD/JPY drops to test 108.00 as Fed sends US Dollar to the downside
The USD/JPY pair fell from 108.35 to 108.02, reaching the lowest level since June 7 after the FOMC meeting.
Gold rallies to test five year highs again on FOMC ready to act
Gold continues to move higher along the 50-4HR MA and the testing five-year long resistance line, buoyed by prospects of an easing Federal Reserve with plenty of geopolitical risk left on the table, despite a recent acknowledgement from the markets that Trump and Xi will meet at the G20 later this month.
Fed Quick Analysis: Buying opportunity on USD? Three reasons why the Fed was not dovish enough
The Federal Reserve has left the interest rates unchanged as broadly expected but has also made significant changes that open the door to a rate cut. But is it enough to satisfy markets?