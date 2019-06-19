Powell speech: Not yet engaged with question of whether a rate cut should be 25 bps or 50 bps

Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is now responding to questions from the press with key quotes, via Reuters, found below.

"Risk of waiting too long on policy change is not prominent now."

"Fall in break even inflation securities was one factor boosting case for rate cuts in the future."

"Not yet engaged with question of whether a rate cut should be 25 bps or 50 bps."

"Forecasts show a prolonged inflation shortfall, must be ‘really strong’ on inflation target."

Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.