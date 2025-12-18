USD/CAD treads water below 1.3800, awaiting US inflation figures

The US Dollar bounced from three-month lows around 1.3730 against its Canadian Counterpart earlier this week, but has failed to find acceptance above the 1.3800 line. This has left the pair hovering in no man's land, around 1.3780, as traders await US inflation figures before taking investment decisions.



The US Consumer Price Index is expected to have accelerated to a 3.1% year-on-year rate in November, from 3.0% in September, the last data available, as the US Government shutdown discontinued the collection of data for October’s release. The Core CPI is expected to have remained steady at 3%.



Investors will be particularly attentive to November’s inflation data, following a backlog of delayed US Nonfarm Payrolls statistics, which pointed to a stalling labour market, higher unemployment levels, and moderating wage inflation. In this context, soft inflation figures would feed hopes of near-term rate cuts and add bearish pressure on the US Dollar.

The Canadian Dollar trimmed some gains earlier this week, after Canada’s consumer prices revealed that inflation remained broadly steady in November, easing pressure on the Bank of Canada to start tightening its monetary policy any time soon.

Beyond that, Oil prices, Canada’s main export, are pulling lower, giving away some of Wednesday’s recovery. The US benchmark WTI has lost about $1 so far on Thursday, falling below the $56.00 level, and drawing closer to a nearly five-year low of $54.79 reached in April, adding pressure on the commodity-sensitive CAD.