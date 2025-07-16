USD/CAD trades with mild gains above 1.3650, US Retail Sales in focus

- USD/CAD posts modest gains near 1.3685 in Thursday’s early Asian session.
- Canadian inflation rose to 1.9% in June, reducing expectations for BoC rate reductions.
- The US PPI inflation was unchanged in June, softer than expected.
The USD/CAD pair trades with mild gains around 1.3685 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The reduced bets on Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate cuts provide some support to the Canadian Dollar (CAD). Traders will keep an eye on the US Retail Sales for June, followed by weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index due later on Thursday.
Canada’s inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 1.9% YoY in June from 1.7% in May, Statistics Canada data reported Tuesday. Economists broadly expect that the new report will make a BoC interest rate cut on July 30 unlikely. Investors see a 5% possibility that the Canadian central bank cuts its benchmark interest rate from the current rate of 2.75% at the July meeting, down from a 14% chance before the Canadian CPI report.
On the USD’s front, the Producer Price Index (PPI), a measure of wholesale costs, was unexpectedly unchanged in June. This figure came in below the market consensus of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the core PPI rose by 2.6% YoY in June versus 3.0% prior, softer than the 2.7% expected.
The wholesale inflation report supports expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will leave its benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged in the 4.25%-4.50% range at its July policy meeting. Fed officials said they remain cautious about the impact tariffs will have on inflation and believe the US economy is in the right position now that they can wait to see the impacts before making the next move. The cautious stance of the Fed could underpin the Greenback against the Loonie in the near term.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: The 200-day SMA holds the downside
AUD/USD regained some balance, faded three daily pullbacks in a row, and regained the 0.6500 mark and beyond on Wednesday. The Aussie’s recovery came on the back of a sharp reversal in the US Dollar, exacerbated in response to another bout of Trump-Powell effervescence.
EUR/USD: Still room for extra retracements
The sudden bout of selling pressure on the Greenback lent some breathing room to the generalised risk complex, prompting EUR/USD to reverse part of its multi-day leg lower and revisit the vicinity of the 1.1800 neighbourhood. Meanwhile, investors will now look at the upcoming US Retail Sales data and the usual weekly gauge of the labour market.
Gold back to its comfort zone around $3,350
Gold now manages to leave behind the initial weakness and rapidly advances to the area of three-week peaks around the $3,380 mark per troy ounce as the US Dollar’s retracement gathers extra pace following another round of Trump-Powell effervescence.
Australia unemployment rate expected to hold steady in June
Australia is set to release the June employment report at 1:30 GMT. The Australian Bureau of Statistics is expected to announce that the country added 20,000 new job positions in the month, reversing the 2,500 lost positions announced in May.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.