USD/CAD trades lower near 1.3580 as US Dollar retraces its recent gains

- USD/CAD loses ground on soft US Dollar and higher Crude prices.
- WTI price extends its gains near $77.90 per barrel ahead of OPEC+ meeting.
- Canada’s GDP Annualized for the third quarter is expected to rise 0.2%.
USD/CAD seems to retrace its recent gains from the previous session, hovering around 1.3580 during the Asian session on Thursday. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) experiences upward support due to the weaker US Dollar (USD), coupled with improved Crude oil prices.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) looks to resume its downward trajectory after the gains observed on Wednesday, trading lower around 102.80, by the press time. The USD/CAD pair received upward support from stronger-than-expected US Gross Domestic Product Annualized data released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis. The US GDP Annualized increased by 5.2% during the third quarter, surpassing the previous reading of 4.9% and exceeding the market consensus of 5.0%.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) price continues the winning streak for the third successive day, trading higher near $77.90 per barrel at the time of writing. The Crude oil prices gain momentum ahead of the meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) on Thursday. The expectation is that Saudi Arabia and Russia will likely propose an extension of oil supply cuts in 2024.
The concerns about oil demand have resurfaced following China's economic data. The NBS Manufacturing PMI for November declined to 49.4 from the previous reading of 49.5. The Non-Manufacturing PMI contracted to 50.02, falling below the expected 51.1.
Canada’s Gross Domestic Product Annualized for the third quarter is scheduled to be released on Thursday, expected to increase by 0.2%. On the other side, the United States will release crucial economic data, including the Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on November 24 and Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index data.
USD/CAD: Technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3579
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.3594
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3707
|Daily SMA50
|1.3683
|Daily SMA100
|1.3556
|Daily SMA200
|1.3518
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3615
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3541
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3766
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3594
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3892
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3587
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3569
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3552
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.351
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3478
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3626
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3657
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
