USD/CAD trades higher around 1.3800, Fed policy in focus

- USD/CAD moves slightly higher to near 1.3800 ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy decision.
- The Fed is expected to keep borrowing rates steady in the range of 4.25%-4.50%.
- Investors await the Canadian employment data for April, which will be released on Friday.
The USD/CAD pair rises to near 1.3800 during European trading hours on Wednesday. The Loonie pair gains as the US Dollar (USD) edges up ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision at 18:00 GMT.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, ticks higher around 99.50.
Traders are increasingly confident that the Fed will keep interest rates steady in the current range of 4.25-4.50% for the third meeting in a row. The reasoning behind firm Fed dovish bets is heightened uncertainty over the US economic outlook under the leadership of President Donald Trump.
US business owners have indicated that they will pass on the impact of higher tariffs imposed by President Trump to consumers, a scenario that will result in a resurgence in consumer inflation.
Market sentiment turns favorable for equities across the globe as the United States (US) and China have agreed to trade talks this week in Switzerland. However, the trade deal between them is unlikely to happen anytime soon, as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has indicated that the meeting will be more about de-escalating the trade war before moving forward. “My sense is that this will be about de-escalation, not about the big trade deal,” Bessent said, according to CNBC.
Meanwhile, a high-stakes press conference between US President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has escalated trade tensions between the two nations. Trump referred to Canada as merely the “largest client” and indicated that the nation relies heavily on trade with Washington.
On the economic front, investors will pay close attention to the Canadian labor market data for April, which will be released on Friday. The employment data will significantly influence the outlook of the Canadian Dollar (CAD).
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles above 1.1350, awaits Fed policy decision
EUR/USD is on the defensive but holds above 1.1350 in the European trading hours. US-China trade talks and China rate cuts lift market mood and the US Dollar alongside. Traders turn cautious ahead of the Fed policy announcements due later on Wednesday.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.3350 as USD firms up ahead of Fed
GBP/USD stays under pressure below 1.3350 in European trading on Wednesday, eroding a part of its weekly gains. The pair's decline is sponsored by a modest US Dollar strength as risk mood improves on optimism over US-China trade talks and Chinese monetary policy supprort. Fed verdict awaited.
Gold tumbles as progress in US-China trade talks offsets India-Pakistan conflict
Gold drops by more than 1% on Wednesday to $3,391 at the time of writing, ahead of the Federal Reserve rate decision and after statements from both China and the United States confirmed that trade talks will kick off this weekend.
US-China trade talks could ignite XRP price rally as risk-on sentiment improves
Ripple (XRP) price is mum, holding firmly to support at $2.10, ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates and trade talks between the United States and China. If risk-on sentiment among whales improves, demand could keep XRP elevated above key support areas and possibly ignite a rally toward $3.00 in the coming weeks.
The Monetary Sentinel: Tariffs and growth outlook bolster a cautious message Premium
A packed calendar of central bank meetings this week will see interest rate decisions from Poland’s NBP, the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, Norway’s Norges Bank, Sweden’s Riksbank, and Malaysia’s BNM.