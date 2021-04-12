The Canadian dollar could hold on to Q1 gains into mid-year, but H2 will see them unwind as the Fed becomes more hawkish, economists at CIBC Capital Markets report.
Fed to signal a more sustained escalation in inflationary pressures
“The enthusiasm around crude prices that drove those gains has since been tempered as OPEC+ has announced that it will begin a partial rollback of supply cuts over the next three months. Combined with a USD that is now broadly back in favor with investors, CAD no longer looks set to appreciate, and will likely remain steady into mid-year.”
“With the third wave forcing fresh shutdowns across Canada, the economic performance gap to the US is set to be magnified in the coming months, as the US is miles ahead of Canada in terms of fiscal stimulus, vaccinations, and re-openings. That will translate into a later closing of economic slack in Canada, even with an acceleration in growth over the summer months as consumer spending surges upon re-openings.”
“While the Bank of Canada might nudge its earlier timetable for rate hikes up a bit, its messaging will look dovish relative to what’s now priced in, which would entail a hike in mid-2022. In contrast, both Fed talk and market expectations will be bringing forward the timetable for US rate hikes as the recovery progresses. A shift to a more hawkish tone from the Fed will pave the way for a weaker Canadian dollar in H2 and through 2022.”
“Look for USD/CAD to trade in the 1.30-1.34 range next year. That level will be more constructive for exports, as the experience of the last decade suggests that Canada isn’t competitive with a sub-1.30 dollar-Canada exchange rate.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1900 amid virus concerns, USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, driven by a risk-off mood that favors the safe-haven dollar. Fed Chair Powell said the US economy is at an "inflection point" but urged caution regarding the virus. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.37 amid UK reopening
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.37 as sterling catches a bid. The UK is reopening non-essential shops and other businesses as its vaccination campaign proves successful in keeping covid cases down. The dollar is marginally bid amid a risk-off mood.
Gold: $1,730 holds the key for XAU/USD bulls amid a modest USD strength
A modest pickup in the USD demand exerted pressure on gold for the second straight session. The risk-off mood, softer US bond yields extended some support and might help limit losses.
XRP price rally and Ripple's legal victories could mean settlement with SEC impending
Ripple Labs and its executives scored another victory recently in its ongoing legal battle against the US Securities & Exchange Commission. Judge Sarah Netburn denied the SEC access to the personal banking information of Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits
Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.