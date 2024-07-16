The USD/CAD pair looks poised to inch higher towards descending trend line drawn since April near 1.3755, Societe Generale FX analysts note.
Inches higher towards 1.3755
“USD/CAD recently defended the trough of May near 1.3580 which is also the 200-DMA. A rebound has materialized after this test; the pair looks poised to inch higher towards descending trend line drawn since April near 1.3755.”
“Graphical levels of 1.3850/1.3900 representing the upper limit of the range since 2022 is an important resistance zone. In case the pair breaks below 1.3580, there would be risk of a deeper pullback.”
