USD/CAD: The only way is down to 1.3000, or is it?

- USD/CAD downside favoured on BoC/Fed divergence although that can switch.
- Technically, Funds is headed towards 1.30 the figure although faces strong support and upside favours 1.32 handle Fibo target.
Following a strong start to the week, the Greenback has given background on Tuesday, sliding from 96.88 to a low of 96.60 which has pressured Funds, (USD/CAD), to the downside, extending the daily correction in the overall bearish weekly candlestick move from the late May tops of the upper 1.35's. The price is now stabilising on the 1.31 handle as markets assess the macro backdrop following the weekend's G20, trade cease-fire between Washington and Beijing and indeed, the OPEC+ accord and extended production cuts.
However, oil futures fell on Tuesday, unable to extend the late-Monday gain that followed the news of the nine-month extension while broader economic concerns continue to hang over tightening fundamentals bringing to light again that demand-side fears. While there are hopes of a trade truce between Trump and Xi, as we head into the Federal Reserve this month, there is a particular focus on economic data. The latest data has exposed an underbelly of vulnerabilities for global expansion and much of the trade war damage has already been done with factory activity slowing across much of Europe, Asia and the U.S. in June.
Fed/BoC divergence driving force could come undone
Commodity currencies, such as the Loonie, (CAD), trade as a proxy to such risk. Yesterday.s move from the Reserve Bank of Australia was also a warning and can be regarded as an insight to how the rest of the population of central bankers might be thinking - including the Bank of Canada. In recent weeks, the BoC dropped its hawkish bias and lowered its projections - We will find out more from them also later this month when they meet to decide on its interest rate.
Indeed, the global risks have grown and the Bank may well amplify these concerns. However, inflation in Canada is strong with that core measure touching 2.3% in May which was a 10-year high. The headline print also surprised to the upside at 2.4%. Both measures currently fall in the upper half of the BoC inflation-target band. Also, the nation has a strong labour market, low unemployment and there are signs of a housing recovery. For these reasons, and coupled with an easing switch-up from the Fed, the CAD was the strongest G10 currency in June.
All in all, there are strong arguments for the downside in USD/CAD on a fundamental basis but the risks are that the Federal Reserve holds should U.S. data continue to outpace that of Europe and Asia/Pacific and the BoC shows signs of discontent with global headwinds on the rise.
Analysts at Westpac highlighted the key risks ahead related to Funds:
- BoC may pay little heed to global risks July 10 and could stress growing confidence in the domestic outlook.
- Canada labour market to churn out jobs at a solid rate (Jul 5).
- FOMC minutes and Fed Chair Powell have a strong dovish lean (Jul 10).
- Key data and events
- US Jun non-farm payrolls (Jul 5)
- Canada Jun employment (Jul 5)
- FOMC minutes (Jul 10)
- Fed Chair Powell semi-annual testimony (Jul 10)
- Bank of Canada meeting (Jul 10)
USD/CAD levels
On the technical front, analysts at Westpac warned that "prospects for further USD/CAD declines face tougher technical resistance into 1.3000, the area coinciding with a range of key supports." On the upside, a 23.6% Fibo retracement 18-28 June range has capped recoveries so far, while a break there opens the 1.32 handle and the 38.2% Fibo retracement target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers the 1.1300 mark as dollar gives up
The greenback eases across the board as US Treasury yields are falling to fresh multi-year lows, as dismal market mood got boosted by US threat to impose tariffs on EU goods. Wall Street turns red, led by banking-related shares.
GBP/USD rebounds from a fresh 3-week low
Poor UK data and cautious comments from BOE’s Carney weighed the Pound lower, with current dollar’s weakness helping GBP/USD to bounce back, to trade just above the 1.2600 level.
USD/JPY drops below 108 as 10-year US T-bond yield extends slide
The USD/JPY pair struggled to build on Monday's gains and came under renewed bearish pressure in the American trading hours.
Gold stages a goodish bounce from 1-week lows, still below $1400 mark
Gold regained positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday, albeit remained well below the key $1400 psychological mark.
Altcoins beat Bitcoin that targets $8,100 zone
ETH/BTC rises 10% in three days and puts the market in bullish mode. BTC/USD can reach $8,000 without compromising the medium term bullish trend. XRP is in a dirty area and lacks visibility.