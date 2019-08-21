USD/CAD technical analysis: Sticks to Canadian CPI-led losses, flirting with weekly lows

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart are already pointing to slightly oversold conditions and despite the pullback, maintained their bullish bias on the daily chart, warranting caution before placing any aggressive bearish bets. However, a convincing break through the mentioned support might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards challenging the 1.3200 round figure mark en-route monthly lows support near the 1.3180-75 region. On the flip side, any attempted recovery now seems to confront some fresh supply near 200-hour SMA – around the 1.3275 region – above which the pair is likely to head back towards reclaiming the 1.3300 handle, coinciding with 100-hour SMA.

