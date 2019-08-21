USD/CAD technical analysis: Sticks to Canadian CPI-led losses, flirting with weekly lows

- Having repeatedly failed to near the 1.3345 supply zone, the USD/CAD pair met with some aggressive supply on Wednesday following the release of hotter-than-expected Canadian CPI report.
- The pair has now dropped back to the lower end of its weekly trading range - around mid-1.3200s - which if broken decisively will set the stage for an extension of the ongoing corrective slide.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart are already pointing to slightly oversold conditions and despite the pullback, maintained their bullish bias on the daily chart, warranting caution before placing any aggressive bearish bets.
However, a convincing break through the mentioned support might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards challenging the 1.3200 round figure mark en-route monthly lows support near the 1.3180-75 region.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery now seems to confront some fresh supply near 200-hour SMA – around the 1.3275 region – above which the pair is likely to head back towards reclaiming the 1.3300 handle, coinciding with 100-hour SMA.
USD/CAD 1-hourly chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3263
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|1.3318
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3232
|Daily SMA50
|1.3185
|Daily SMA100
|1.3299
|Daily SMA200
|1.3314
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3346
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3308
|Previous Weekly High
|1.334
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3184
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3016
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3323
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3332
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3302
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3287
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3265
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.334
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3362
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3378
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
