USD/CAD technical analysis: On the way down towards 1.3400

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Both USD weakness and the consolidation on oil prices are helping USD/CAD to depreciate.
  • The next main pit-stop to the downside is seen at 1.3400.

USD/CAD daily chart

The market is trading in a bull trend above its main simple moving averages (SMAs).

USD/CAD 4-hour chart


USD/CAD is weakening as bears are trying to push the market towards 1.3430 and 1.3400 figure. Resistances are seen at 1.3480, 1.3500/20 and 1.3570. 


Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3464
Today Daily Change -0.0053
Today Daily Change % -0.39
Today daily open 1.3517
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3462
Daily SMA50 1.3417
Daily SMA100 1.3344
Daily SMA200 1.3266
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3566
Previous Daily Low 1.3492
Previous Weekly High 1.3566
Previous Weekly Low 1.3429
Previous Monthly High 1.3566
Previous Monthly Low 1.3357
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3538
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.352
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3484
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3452
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3411
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3557
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3598
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.363

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

