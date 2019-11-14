USD/CAD technical analysis: It seems we are heading to a strong level

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • USD/CAD is just above flat for the session and tentatively moving higher.
  • There are two trendlines meeting with a resistance zone close to where the price is now.

Daily USD/CAD Chart

USD/CAD has been moving steadily higher over the last few sessions.

Now the price is headed toward two trendlines and a resistance point at 1.3291.

The trendline on the topside only has two touches but the internal trendline coming from the low seen in July has been respected slightly more.

The resistance horizontal line is just under 1.33 and encompasses most of the tests of the psychological area.

USD/CAD chart

Additional Levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3256
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.3252
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3143
Daily SMA50 1.3208
Daily SMA100 1.3198
Daily SMA200 1.3277
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.327
Previous Daily Low 1.3227
Previous Weekly High 1.3238
Previous Weekly Low 1.3114
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3253
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3243
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3229
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3206
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3186
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3272
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3292
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3315

 

 

Signatures