USD/CAD technical analysis: It seems we are heading to a strong level

USD/CAD is just above flat for the session and tentatively moving higher.

There are two trendlines meeting with a resistance zone close to where the price is now.

Daily USD/CAD Chart

USD/CAD has been moving steadily higher over the last few sessions.

Now the price is headed toward two trendlines and a resistance point at 1.3291.

The trendline on the topside only has two touches but the internal trendline coming from the low seen in July has been respected slightly more.

The resistance horizontal line is just under 1.33 and encompasses most of the tests of the psychological area.

Additional Levels