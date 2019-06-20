USD/CAD technical analysis: Clings to 14-month old support-line amid oversold RSI

- Oversold RSI limits USD/CAD’s further declines around medium-term trend-line support.
- Sellers cheered the break of 200-day SMA.
Having failed to slip beneath an upward sloping trend-line since April 2018, the USD/CAD pair rests on the medium-term important support-line as it takes the rounds to 1.3190 during early Friday.
While oversold levels of the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) signal brighter chances of the pair’s pullback, sellers continue to dominate unless the quote clears 200-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 1.3280.
Should prices rally past-1.3280, 1.3300 round-figure and May month low near 1.3358 could please the buyers.
On the contrary, a downside break of 1.3177 support-line can fetch the pair to 50% Fibonacci retracement of April – December 2018 period, near 1.3100.
During the pair’s additional declines below 1.3100, the current year’s low around 1.3069 and the 1.3000 psychological magnet might lure the bears.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3186
|Today Daily Change
|-96 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.72%
|Today daily open
|1.3282
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3398
|Daily SMA50
|1.3415
|Daily SMA100
|1.3354
|Daily SMA200
|1.3285
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3384
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3279
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3424
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3242
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3357
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3319
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3344
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3246
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.321
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3141
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3351
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.342
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3456
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from high, comfortable at higher ground
The EUR/USD pair is trading close but below 1.1300, as the positive momentum was dented by deteriorating EU Consumer Confidence. Dollar remains weak post-Fed.
GBP/USD: Buyers and sellers jostle around 1.2700
With the storm around global financial markets taking a halt after the central bankers’ bearish appearances and the end of the initial selection process for the UK’s PM, the GBP/USD pair cling to 1.2700.
USD/JPY drops to multi-month lows below 107.50 amid escalating geopolitical tensions
After dropping to its lowest level since early January at 107.47, the USD/JPYpair retraced a small portion of its daily fall but came under renewed bearish pressure in the American session.
Gold fluctuates near multi-year highs above $1380, adds more than $20 on the day
With major central banks adopting a more cautious tone with regards to the economic outlook and hinting at rate cuts this week, gold became an investor favourite & the troy ounce of the precious metal rose more than $50 since the start of the week.
FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?
The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.