USD/CAD struggles to make it through 1.3400, remains below multi-week high set on Tuesday

- USD/CAD attracts some dip-buying on Wednesday, albeit lacks bullish conviction.
- Elevated US bond yields act as a tailwind for the USD and lend support to the pair.
- An uptick in Oil prices underpins the Loonie and seems to cap gains for the major.
- Traders also seem reluctant and prefer to wait for the US CPI report on Thursday.
The USD/CAD pair edges higher to the 1.3400 neighbourhood heading into the European session on Wednesday, albeit remains below a multi-week high touched the previous day.
The US Dollar (USD) remains supported by elevated US Treasury bond yields and trades well within the striking distance of a three-week peak set last Friday. In fact, the yield in the benchmark 10-year US government bond holds steady above the 4.0% threshold amid diminishing odds for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). This, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the Greenback and lending support to the USD/CAD pair.
The uptick, however, lacks bullish conviction in the wake of some follow-through buying around Crude Oil prices. Supply worries stemming from escalating geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea, along with the suspension of production at Libya's largest oil field on Sunday and another outsized draw in US crude inventories, lend some support to Crude Oil prices. This could underpin the commodity-linked Loonie and should cap the USD/CAD pair.
Traders might also prefer to move to the sidelines and wait for the release of the latest consumer inflation figures from the US on Thursday. The crucial CPI report might provide some cues about the Fed's future policy actions amid the uncertainty over the timing of the first interest rate cut. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and determining the next leg of a directional move for the USD/CAD pair.
In the meantime, the US bond yields will continue to drive the USD demand in the absence of any relevant market-moving macro releases, either from the US or Canada on Wednesday. Apart from this, traders will take cues from Oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities. Nevertheless, the aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop suggests that the USD/CAD pair is likely to extend its range-bound price action ahead of the key US data risk.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3393
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3399
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3324
|Daily SMA50
|1.3532
|Daily SMA100
|1.3576
|Daily SMA200
|1.3481
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3415
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3341
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3399
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3229
|Previous Monthly High
|1.362
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3387
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3369
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3355
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3311
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3281
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3429
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3459
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3503
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
