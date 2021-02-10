USD/CAD struggles to find direction, trades little changed around 1.2700

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD is fluctuating in a narrow trading channel on Wednesday.
  • Crude oil prices continue to push higher ahead of EIA data.
  • US Dollar Index stays calm below 90.50 as focus shifts to US inflation report.

The USD/CAD pair dropped to its lowest level in more than two weeks at 1.2672 on Wednesday but didn't have a difficult time erasing its losses. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.2695.

Eyes on key US data

Rising crude oil prices provided a boost to the commodity-related loonie during the first half of the week. After the weekly report published by the American Petroleum Institue showed that Crude Oil Stocks declined by 3.5 million barrels last week, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached its highest level in more than a year at $58.73. Ahead of the US Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change data, the WTI is up 0.4% on the day at $58.65.

In the meantime, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which fell sharply amid slumping US Treasury bond yields earlier in the week, is staying relatively quiet below 90.50 as investors await the US inflation report.

The market consensus points out to a small decline in the annual Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) to 1.5% in January from 1.6% in December. A stronger-than-expected increase in core inflation could provide a boost to the USD in the second half of the day and allow USD/CAD to stage a rebound.

Later in the session, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane will be delivering a speech at 16:30 GMT.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2696
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.2702
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2743
Daily SMA50 1.2766
Daily SMA100 1.2966
Daily SMA200 1.3225
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2766
Previous Daily Low 1.2694
Previous Weekly High 1.287
Previous Weekly Low 1.2762
Previous Monthly High 1.2881
Previous Monthly Low 1.259
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2722
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2739
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2676
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2649
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2604
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2748
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2793
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2819

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

