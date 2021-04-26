USD/CAD struggles near one-month tops, just above mid-1.2400s

- Sustained USD selling bias dragged USD/CAD lower on the first day of the week.
- A modest pickup in the US bond yields extended some support to the greenback.
- Sliding oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit deeper losses for the pair.
The USD/CAD pair remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the 1.2460-65 region, just above one-month lows touched earlier this Monday.
The pair kicked off the new week on a downbeat note and extended last week's post-BoC sharp retracement slide from levels just above mid-1.2600s – the highest since March 10. This marked the second straight day of a negative move – also the third in the previous four – and was exclusively sponsored by the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar.
Investors seem convinced with the view that any spike in inflation is likely to be transitory and have been scaling back their expectations for an earlier than anticipated Fed lift-off. This, along with the underlying bullish tone in the financial markets, dragged the safe-haven USD to fresh multi-week lows and exerted some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
That said, a combination of factors helped limit any further losses, at least for the time being. A modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the USD. On the other hand, a fresh leg down in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and held bearish traders from placing aggressive bets around the USD/CAD pair.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Durable Goods Orders later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment might influence the USD. Traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics to grab some opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2461
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2476
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.255
|Daily SMA50
|1.2575
|Daily SMA100
|1.2666
|Daily SMA200
|1.293
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.251
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2461
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2654
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.246
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.248
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2491
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2455
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2434
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2407
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2503
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2531
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2552
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs after German data misses
EUR/USD has dropped to around 1.21 after the German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. Earlier, the euro advanced amid Europe's progress on vaccines and an upbeat market mood. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.39 on risk-on mood
GBP/USD is rising above 1.39 as the safe-haven dollar retreats amid optimism about a vaccine-led recovery. The pound cheers BOE policymaker’s economic optimism and shrugs off doubts over the successful Brexit deal.
Gold confronts 100-HMA barrier, as $1800 beckons once again
Gold (XAU/USD) is looking to extend the recovery from Friday’s low of $1770, as the bulls once again keep their sight on the $1800 barrier. The persistent downbeat tone around the US dollar continues to benefit gold while a cautious market mood also renders supportive.
Bitcoin bulls in full retreat as BTC sentiment slumps to 'fear' territory
Bitcoin price dropped to lows in the $47,000 zone after recording its all-time high at almost $65,000 in the previous week. Bitcoin sentiment on the "Fear and Greed Index" shows it is at its lowest levels in a year.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?