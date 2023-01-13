- USD/CAD drops to its lowest level since November and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- Bullish oil prices underpin the Loonie and act as a headwind amid the prevalent USD selling bias.
- The fundamental backdrop favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional losses.
The USD/CAD pair attracts fresh sellers in the vicinity of the 1.3400 mark on Friday and drops to its lowest level since November 25 during the first half of the European session. The pair is currently placed just below mid-1.3300s, down around 0.15% for the day, and is pressured by a combination of factors.
Crude oil prices trade with modest gains near a one-and-half-week high amid hopes that China's pivot away from its zero-COVID policy will boost fuel demand. This, in turn, is seen underpinning the commodity-linked Loonie, which, along with the prevalent US Dollar selling bias, drags the USD/CAD pair lower for the second straight day.
The USD Index, which measures the greenback's performance against a basket of currencies, languishes near a seven-month low amid expectations that the Fed will soften its hawkish tone. The bets for smaller Fed rate hikes were lifted by the US consumer inflation figures and comments by several FOMC officials on Thursday.
In fact, the markets now seem convinced that the Fed will further slow the pace of its rate-hiking cycle and deliver a smaller 25 bps lift-off in February. This, in turn, keeps the US Treasury bond yields depressed near a multi-week low, which, along with a positive risk tone, continues to weigh on the safe-haven greenback.
Traders now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index later during the early North American session. This, along with oil price dynamics, could provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to end in the red for the fourth straight week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3338
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.3362
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3549
|Daily SMA50
|1.35
|Daily SMA100
|1.3493
|Daily SMA200
|1.3165
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3461
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3345
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3685
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3433
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3705
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.339
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3417
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3318
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3274
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3202
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3434
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3506
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.355
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
