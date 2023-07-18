USD/CAD struggles for a firm intraday direction, stuck in a range around 1.3200 mark

- USD/CAD remains confined in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Tuesday.
- An uptick in Oil prices underpins the Loonie and caps the upside amid subdued USD demand.
- Traders look to Canadian consumer inflation figures and US Retail Sales for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a 15-20 pips narrow trading band, around the 1.3200 mark through the Asian session on Tuesday.
Following the recent pullback from a nearly three-month high witnessed over the past two days, Crude Oil prices regain some positive traction and underpin the commodity-linked Loonie. The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, remains well within the striking distance of its lowest level since April 2022 in the wake of rising bets for a less hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed). This, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair.
It is worth recalling that the markets have been pricing out the possibility of any additional rate hike for the rest of the year by the US central bank after the highly-anticipated 25 bps lift-off in July. The expectations were fueled by the incoming US macro data, which pointed to signs of cooling labor market and a further moderation in consumer prices. This had led to the recent decline in the US Treasury bond yields and keeps the USD bulls on the defensive.
Apart from this, a positive turnaround in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by the overnight rally in the US equity markets - is seen as another factor weighing on the safe-haven Greenback. Market participants, however, argue that the fall in the USD has been too fast and too far. Apart from this, expectations that the Fed might stick to its forecast for a 50 bps rate hike by the end of this year hold back traders from placing fresh bearish bets around the USD.
This, along with worries that a global economic downturn will dent fuel demand, should keep a lid on any meaningful rise in Crude Oil prices and help limit the downside for the USD/CAD pair. Meanwhile, the fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that spot prices have formed a near-term bottom and positioning for an extension of the recent recovery from sub-1.3100 levels, or the YTD low touched last Friday.
Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the release of the Canadian consumer inflation figures, due later during the early North American session. Traders will further take cues from the US monthly Retail Sales figures. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, could drive the USD demand. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics should provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3198
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3199
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3223
|Daily SMA50
|1.3355
|Daily SMA100
|1.3468
|Daily SMA200
|1.3489
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3232
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3161
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3304
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3093
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3188
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3205
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3163
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3126
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3091
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3234
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3269
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3305
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares gains toward 0.6800 after RBA Minutes
AUD/USD is losing its recovery momentum, heading back toward 0.6800, as investors assess RBA rate hike bets after the RBA Minutes release. A cautious market mood is weighing on the Aussie pair. The focus shifts toward the US Retail Sales report.
EUR/USD bulls eye 1.1280, US Retail Sales as ECB officials advocate higher rates
EUR/USD remains on the front foot within a three-day-old 50-pip trading range above 1.1200, poking the upper limit surrounding 1.1250 during the mid-Asian session on Tuesday. The Euro pair cheers broad US Dollar weakness while also justifying hawkish commentary from the ECB Officials.
Gold edges higher past $1,940 support confluence as United States Retail Sales loom
Gold price stays defensive around $1,955, despite picking up bids during early Tuesday’s Asian session, as market players await the United States Retail Sales data to overcome the indecision at the trading floor.
LINK trading volume skyrockets 160%, price shoots 10% as Chainlink activates CCIP for DeFi-TradFi bridge
Chainlink price is bullish, defying current bearishness in the crypto market as Bitcoin fails to provide direction. The token’s stats are flashing green on CoinMarketCap, suggesting optimism in the LINK market.
US equities shrug off downbeat China data
There was some initial fallout on Monday from the softer round of economic data out of China, though a lot of this was contained, with US equities doing a good job shrugging it off and rallying to fresh yearly highs.