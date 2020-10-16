USD/CAD struggles for a firm direction, stuck in a range around 1.3200 mark

- USD/CAD seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North American session.
- A recovery in the global risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven USD and capped the upside.
- Weaker crude oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit any deeper losses for the major.
The USD/CAD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the 1.3200 mark through the early North American session.
A combination of diverging forces failed to assist the pair to build on the previous day's goodish gains, instead led to a subdued/range-bound price action on the last day of the week. A slight improvement in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a positive tone around the equity markets – weighed on the US dollar's safe-haven status.
However, growing market worries that a steep rise in new coronavirus cases could lead to renewed lockdown measures and hinder the global economic recovery helped limit any deeper USD slide. Adding to this, Friday's upbeat US monthly Retail Sales figures further provided some respite to the USD bulls and extended support to the USD/CAD pair.
Meanwhile, a fresh leg down in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked currency – the loonie. The Canadian dollar was further pressured by the disappointing Manufacturing Sales data for August, which, in turn, further contributed towards limiting the downside for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being.
Other economic data released this Friday showed that Industrial Production in the US unexpectedly fell 0.6% MoM in September as compared to the previous month's 0.4% increase. The data, however, did little to provide any meaningful impetus and largely passed unnoticed as the focus remains on development surrounding the US fiscal stimulus measures.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3214
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.3218
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.327
|Daily SMA50
|1.3216
|Daily SMA100
|1.3365
|Daily SMA200
|1.3539
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.326
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3142
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3341
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.311
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3215
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3187
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3154
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.309
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3037
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3271
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3324
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3389
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is recovering and trading closer to 1.1750. US retail sales and consumer sentiment both beat estimates. Hopes for a vaccine from Pfizer also lift the market mood. Investors are dismissing stalled US stimulus talks and during eurozone COVID-19 cases.
GBP/USD rises above 1.29 as Brexit talks set to continue
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, shrugging off PM Johnson's call to prepare for a no-trade-deal Brexit. Negotiations are set to continue. Hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and robust US retail sales are also lifting the mood.
XAU/USD looks directionless around $1,900/oz
Gold prices trade without a clear direction at the end of the week, although they manage well to keep business above/around the key $1,900 mark per ounce.
Bitcoin plunges to $11,200, losing $300 in minutes
The flagship cryptocurrency has plummeted from the pedestal above $11,500. Before that, Bitcoin tested the resistance at $11,600 but failed to slice through. Support at $11,200 to the rescue of the bellwether cryptocurrency.
WTI under pressure after hanging man candle
WTI's daily chart shows an increase in selling pressure. The black gold has created a hanging man pattern following a rise from $36.63 to levels above $41.00. As such, the path of least resistance now appears to be on the downside.