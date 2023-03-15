USD/CAD sticks to strong gains above mid-1.3700s amid a blowout USD rally, tumbling Oil prices

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
Share:
  • USD/CAD gains strong traction on Wednesday and draws support from a combination of factors.
  • A fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade, hawkish Fed expectations underpin the Greenback.
  • A slump in Oil prices weighs heavily on the Loonie and remains supportive of the strong move up.

The USD/CAD pair attracts fresh buying near the 1.3660 region on Wednesday and snaps a three-day losing streak to a one-week low touched the previous day. The pair maintains its bid tone through the early North American session and is currently placed around the 1.3755-1.3760 area, just a few pips below the daily peak touched in the last hour.

A combination of supporting factors provides a strong boost to the US Dollar, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. The US CPI report released on Tuesday indicated that inflation isn't coming down quite as fast as hoped and revived bets for at least a 25 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its policy meeting on March 21-22. Apart from this, a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade, led by negative news surrounding the Swiss lender Credit Suisse, further benefits the Greenback's relative safe-haven status.

In fact, the top shareholder of the troubled Swiss bank said that it can't pump in any more money as a bigger holding would bring additional regulatory hurdles, fueling speculations that the bank will eventually default. This, in turn, triggered a massive sell-off across the global equity markets, which, to a larger extent, helps offset the mostly disappointing US macro data and continues to underpin the buck. the US Producer Price Index (PPI) unexpectedly declined by 0.1% in February and the yearly rate decelerated more than anticipated, to 4.6% from 5.7% in January.

Furthermore, the core PPI, which excludes food and energy prices, remained flat during the reported month and fell to a 4.4% YoY rate from 5.4% recorded in the previous month. Separately, the US monthly Retail Sales fell by 0.4% in February as compared to the strong 3.2% rise recorded in the previous month and the 0.3% decline expected. Adding to this, the New York Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Index plummets to -24.6 for the current month, missing estimates for a fall to -8 from the -5.8 previous, though does little to dent the intraday bullish sentiment around the USD.

Apart from this, a steep downfall in Crude Oil prices, to the lowest level since December 2021, is seen weighing heavily on the commodity-linked Loonie and extends additional support to the USD/CAD pair. This, along with the fact that the Bank of Canada (BoC) became the first major central bank to pause its rate-hiking cycle last week, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside. Hence, a subsequent strength towards the 1.3800 mark, en route to the multi-month peak, around the 1.3860 touched earlier this March, looks like a distinct possibility.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.375
Today Daily Change 0.0065
Today Daily Change % 0.47
Today daily open 1.3685
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3613
Daily SMA50 1.3483
Daily SMA100 1.3505
Daily SMA200 1.3324
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.375
Previous Daily Low 1.3652
Previous Weekly High 1.3862
Previous Weekly Low 1.3582
Previous Monthly High 1.3666
Previous Monthly Low 1.3262
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3689
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3713
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3641
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3597
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3543
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.374
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3794
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3838

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

Global stock selloff intensifies amid Credit Suisse turmoil

Global stock selloff intensifies amid Credit Suisse turmoil

News of Credit Suisse's largest investors' inability to provide financial assistance revived fears over a banking crisis, this time in Europe. Major global equity indexes came back under immense pressure following Tuesday's relief rally and global bond yields fell sharply amid flight to safety.

Read more

EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0600 as flight to safety intensifies

EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0600 as flight to safety intensifies

The EUR/USD pair collapsed during European trading hours, falling to the 1.0540 price zone, as risk-off took over financial markets. The catalyst was an echo of the American banking crisis reaching the Old Continent, with a focus on Credit Suisse Group AG.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pierces below 1.2100 as investors seek refuge

GBP/USD pierces below 1.2100 as investors seek refuge

Following a consolidation phase below 1.2200 in the Asian session, GBP/USD turned south and dropped below 1.2100. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment amid Europe bank stock rout helps the US Dollar outperform its rivals and forces the pair to stay under bearish pressure.

GBP/USD News

Gold extends rally toward $1,930 as global yields slump

Gold extends rally toward $1,930 as global yields slump

Gold price gathered bullish momentum and climbed back above $1,920 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse turmoil seems to have revived fears over a financial crisis in Europe, forcing investors to seek refuge. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 6%, fueling XAU/USD's rally.

Gold News

Former President of FTX.US believes bank meltdowns can reshape crypto for traders

Former President of FTX.US believes bank meltdowns can reshape crypto for traders

Former President of FTX.US, one of the cryptocurrency exchanges of the FTX ecosystem sees opportunity in the bank meltdown of the past ten days. The banking crisis has raised questions about the availability and relevance of crypto-friendly banks.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures