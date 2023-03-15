USD/CAD sticks to strong gains above mid-1.3700s amid a blowout USD rally, tumbling Oil prices

- USD/CAD gains strong traction on Wednesday and draws support from a combination of factors.
- A fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade, hawkish Fed expectations underpin the Greenback.
- A slump in Oil prices weighs heavily on the Loonie and remains supportive of the strong move up.
The USD/CAD pair attracts fresh buying near the 1.3660 region on Wednesday and snaps a three-day losing streak to a one-week low touched the previous day. The pair maintains its bid tone through the early North American session and is currently placed around the 1.3755-1.3760 area, just a few pips below the daily peak touched in the last hour.
A combination of supporting factors provides a strong boost to the US Dollar, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. The US CPI report released on Tuesday indicated that inflation isn't coming down quite as fast as hoped and revived bets for at least a 25 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its policy meeting on March 21-22. Apart from this, a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade, led by negative news surrounding the Swiss lender Credit Suisse, further benefits the Greenback's relative safe-haven status.
In fact, the top shareholder of the troubled Swiss bank said that it can't pump in any more money as a bigger holding would bring additional regulatory hurdles, fueling speculations that the bank will eventually default. This, in turn, triggered a massive sell-off across the global equity markets, which, to a larger extent, helps offset the mostly disappointing US macro data and continues to underpin the buck. the US Producer Price Index (PPI) unexpectedly declined by 0.1% in February and the yearly rate decelerated more than anticipated, to 4.6% from 5.7% in January.
Furthermore, the core PPI, which excludes food and energy prices, remained flat during the reported month and fell to a 4.4% YoY rate from 5.4% recorded in the previous month. Separately, the US monthly Retail Sales fell by 0.4% in February as compared to the strong 3.2% rise recorded in the previous month and the 0.3% decline expected. Adding to this, the New York Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Index plummets to -24.6 for the current month, missing estimates for a fall to -8 from the -5.8 previous, though does little to dent the intraday bullish sentiment around the USD.
Apart from this, a steep downfall in Crude Oil prices, to the lowest level since December 2021, is seen weighing heavily on the commodity-linked Loonie and extends additional support to the USD/CAD pair. This, along with the fact that the Bank of Canada (BoC) became the first major central bank to pause its rate-hiking cycle last week, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside. Hence, a subsequent strength towards the 1.3800 mark, en route to the multi-month peak, around the 1.3860 touched earlier this March, looks like a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.375
|Today Daily Change
|0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|1.3685
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3613
|Daily SMA50
|1.3483
|Daily SMA100
|1.3505
|Daily SMA200
|1.3324
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.375
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3652
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3862
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3582
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3666
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3262
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3689
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3713
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3641
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3597
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3543
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.374
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3794
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3838
Global stock selloff intensifies amid Credit Suisse turmoil
News of Credit Suisse's largest investors' inability to provide financial assistance revived fears over a banking crisis, this time in Europe. Major global equity indexes came back under immense pressure following Tuesday's relief rally and global bond yields fell sharply amid flight to safety.
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0600 as flight to safety intensifies
The EUR/USD pair collapsed during European trading hours, falling to the 1.0540 price zone, as risk-off took over financial markets. The catalyst was an echo of the American banking crisis reaching the Old Continent, with a focus on Credit Suisse Group AG.
GBP/USD pierces below 1.2100 as investors seek refuge
Following a consolidation phase below 1.2200 in the Asian session, GBP/USD turned south and dropped below 1.2100. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment amid Europe bank stock rout helps the US Dollar outperform its rivals and forces the pair to stay under bearish pressure.
Gold extends rally toward $1,930 as global yields slump
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and climbed back above $1,920 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse turmoil seems to have revived fears over a financial crisis in Europe, forcing investors to seek refuge. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 6%, fueling XAU/USD's rally.
Former President of FTX.US believes bank meltdowns can reshape crypto for traders
Former President of FTX.US, one of the cryptocurrency exchanges of the FTX ecosystem sees opportunity in the bank meltdown of the past ten days. The banking crisis has raised questions about the availability and relevance of crypto-friendly banks.