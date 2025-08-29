- USD/CAD steadies near 1.3750, pausing a three-day losing streak ahead of key data.
- The US Dollar Index stabilizes around 98.00, although Fed rate cut bets continue to put pressure on the Greenback.
- Canada’s Q2 GDP expected to show –0.6% annualized contraction, reversing Q1’s 2.2% growth.
The USD/CAD is virtually unchanged on Friday, trading flat after pausing a three-day losing streak as traders turn cautious ahead of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report and Canada’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), both scheduled for release at 12:30 GMT.
At the time of writing, the pair is hovering near 1.3750 in the European session, after briefly slipping to 1.3737, its lowest level since August 8, as a modest rebound in the US Dollar (USD) capped further upside for the Canadian Dollar.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, is stabilizing after a three-day slide. The index is holding near the 98.00 psychological mark as traders reposition ahead of key US economic data. That said, the Greenback remains broadly under pressure amid growing concerns over Federal Reserve (Fed) independence and expectations of a dovish monetary policy outlook, with markets largely anticipating a 25 basis point (bps) interest rate cut in September. July’s PCE inflation data will be pivotal in providing a clearer picture of the Fed’s policy path.
On the domestic front, Canada’s GDP release will be closely watched for a fresh direction in the Loonie. Economists expect June GDP to grow 0.1%, following a 0.1% contraction in May, though overall second-quarter growth is projected to be broadly stagnant. The annualized pace is expected to shrink by 0.6%, a steep reversal from the 2.2% growth recorded in Q1. The slowdown is largely attributed to a sharp drop in exports following the imposition of tariffs, which has weighed on external demand and business investment.
The weaker growth outlook reinforces expectations for additional Bank of Canada (BoC) easing. At its July 30 meeting, the central bank held its policy rate steady at 2.75%, but flagged that if economic slack continues to drag on inflation while tariff-driven price pressures remain contained, a rate reduction could be warranted. Money markets are already fully pricing in a 25 bps cut to 2.50% by year-end, limiting upside for the Canadian Dollar, even as Oil prices and broader risk sentiment provide some short-term support.
Across the border, attention will be firmly on the US core PCE Price Index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. Markets expect core PCE to rise 0.3% MoM in July, matching June’s pace, while the annual rate is seen edging up to 2.9% from 2.8% previously. Headline PCE inflation is projected to hold steady at 2.6% YoY.
A softer print would reinforce expectations for a September rate cut, weighing further on the Greenback, while a stronger outcome could challenge the dovish narrative and provide a short-term lift to USD/CAD. Along with PCE, traders will also watch US income and spending figures for signs of consumer strength, which remains key to supporting economic growth.
Canadian Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.17%
|0.44%
|0.27%
|0.01%
|0.04%
|-0.03%
|0.21%
|EUR
|-0.17%
|0.27%
|0.09%
|-0.16%
|-0.06%
|-0.20%
|0.02%
|GBP
|-0.44%
|-0.27%
|-0.24%
|-0.42%
|-0.35%
|-0.41%
|-0.24%
|JPY
|-0.27%
|-0.09%
|0.24%
|-0.19%
|-0.24%
|-0.28%
|0.02%
|CAD
|-0.01%
|0.16%
|0.42%
|0.19%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|0.18%
|AUD
|-0.04%
|0.06%
|0.35%
|0.24%
|-0.01%
|-0.12%
|0.09%
|NZD
|0.03%
|0.20%
|0.41%
|0.28%
|0.02%
|0.12%
|0.22%
|CHF
|-0.21%
|-0.02%
|0.24%
|-0.02%
|-0.18%
|-0.09%
|-0.22%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
