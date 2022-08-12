  • USD/CAD attracts some dip-buying on Friday amid a modest pickup in the USD demand.
  • The prospects for additional Fed rate hikes, elevated US bond yields benefit the greenback.
  • The recent rally in oil prices could underpin the loonie and keep a lid on any further gains.

The USD/CAD pair rebounds a few pips from the daily low and climbs to a fresh intraday peak during the first half of the European session. The pair is seen trading around the 1.2770 region and looking to recover further from a two-month low touched the previous day.

The US dollar builds on the overnight bounce from the lowest level since June and gains some positive traction on the last day of the week, which, in turn, offers some support to the USD/CAD pair. The recent comments by several Fed officials indicate that the US central bank would continue to tighten its monetary policy further. The hawkish Fed expectations allow the US Treasury bond yields to hold steady near a multi-week high and provide a modest lift to the greenback. That said, a combination of factors might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets and keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/CAD pair.

Market participants remain divided over the size of the next rate hike by the Fed amid signs of easing inflationary pressure in the US.  The US CPI report showed that consumer prices were unchanged in July, while the US Producer Price Index unexpectedly fell in July for the first time in two years. The incoming data suggests that US inflation may have peaked, which, along with the risk-on impulse, might act as a headwind for the safe-haven greenback. Apart from this, this week's rally in crude oil prices could underpin the commodity-linked loonie and further contribute to capping gains for the USD/CAD pair, at least for now.

Even from a technical perspective, the post-US CPI fall and acceptance below the 100-day SMA pivotal support favours bearish traders. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/CAD pair has formed a bottom and positioning for any further appreciating move. Moving ahead, Friday's US economic docket features the release of the Preliminary Michigan US Consumer Sentiment Index.  Apart from this, the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment would drive the USD demand. This, along with oil price dynamics, should produce short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2766
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.2766
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2868
Daily SMA50 1.2879
Daily SMA100 1.2796
Daily SMA200 1.2744
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2792
Previous Daily Low 1.2728
Previous Weekly High 1.2985
Previous Weekly Low 1.2768
Previous Monthly High 1.3224
Previous Monthly Low 1.2789
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2752
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2767
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2732
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2698
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2667
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2796
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2826
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.286

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

