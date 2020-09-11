USD/CAD steadies below 1.3200, looks to snap eight-week losing streak

- USD/CAD stays in a consolidation phase below 1.3200 on Friday.
- Crude oil rebound helps loonie stay resilient against the USD.
- US Dollar Index remains on track to end the week flat.
The USD/CAD pair dropped to 1.3150 area during the early European session on Friday but staged a rebound in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 1.3190 and on track to snap an eight-week losing streak.
The poor performance of major equity indexes in the US seems to be helping the USD gather strength in the American session. At the moment, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is posting small daily gains at 93.38 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is losing 0.5%.
Earlier in the day, the monthly data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose from 1.6% to 1.7% in August on a yearly basis but was largely ignored by market participants.
Meanwhile, after suffering heavy losses during the first half of the week, crude oil is making a technical correction on Friday and helping the commodity-related loonie limit its losses against the greenback. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is up 1.05% on the day at $37.40.
USD/CAD technical outlook
Credit Suisse analysts think that USD/CAD could extend its losses if it closes below 1.3129, the broken downtrend line coming from March.
“A close beneath 1.3129 would reinforce the view that the setback is over and that the medium-term downtrend is taking back over. Support is seen thereafter at 1.3088/76, beneath which should allow for a move back to 1.3047/38. Removal of here would then reinforce the bearish bias further for a fall back to 1.2994, then medium-term support at 1.2952," analysts said. “A move back above 1.3270 in contrast would see a base complete to suggest a more important correction higher, with next important resistances see.”
Additional levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3186
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3193
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.315
|Daily SMA50
|1.3324
|Daily SMA100
|1.3549
|Daily SMA200
|1.3521
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3202
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3119
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3162
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2994
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3171
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3151
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.314
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3088
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3057
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3224
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3255
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3307
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
