TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
Silver
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CAD steadies above 1.3850 as Canadian Dollar weakens on lower Oil prices

  • USD/CAD steadies as weaker Oil prices, driven by US–EU tensions, weigh on global demand.
  • President Trump said a 10% tariff on goods from eight European countries would take effect February 1 over Greenland.
  • The Greenback may strengthen as US labor data push expectations for further Fed rate cuts to June.
USD/CAD steadies above 1.3850 as Canadian Dollar weakens on lower Oil prices
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

USD/CAD edges higher after registering modest losses in the previous session, trading around 1.3870 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair appreciates as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) struggles amid lower Oil prices, given Canada’s status as the largest crude exporter to the United States (US).

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price inches lower after two days of gains, trading around $59.30 per barrel at the time of writing. Crude oil prices edge lower as rising frictions between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU) cloud the outlook for global Oil demand.

However, the upside potential in USD/CAD may be limited as the US Dollar comes under pressure from rising uncertainty over the US–Greenland issue. US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that 10% tariff would be levied on goods from EU members Denmark, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland, as well as Britain and Norway, effective February 1, until the US is permitted to purchase Greenland. In response, European Union ambassadors agreed on Sunday to step up efforts to deter the tariffs, while also preparing retaliatory measures if the duties are implemented.

The Greenback could strengthen as US labor market data have delayed expectations for additional Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts until June. Fed officials have indicated limited urgency to ease policy further without clearer evidence that inflation is sustainably moving toward the 2% target. Reflecting this shift, Morgan Stanley analysts revised their 2026 outlook to one rate cut in June followed by another in September, instead of the previously expected cuts in January and April.

Canadian Dollar FAQs

The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.

The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.

While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.

Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD tests nine-day EMA barrier near 1.1650

EUR/USD tests nine-day EMA barrier near 1.1650

EUR/USD moves little after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.1640 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The 14-day Relative Strength Index momentum indicator, at 44 (neutral-to-bearish), confirms fading momentum.

GBP/USD remains steady near 1.3450 ahead of UK labor data

GBP/USD remains steady near 1.3450 ahead of UK labor data

GBP/USD holds ground after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3430 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair moves little as traders adopt caution ahead of labor market data from the United Kingdom due later in the day. Focus will shift toward the UK Consumer Price Index and Retail Sales figures for December later in the week.

Gold holds steady near record high as safe-haven demand counters USD uptick

Gold holds steady near record high as safe-haven demand counters USD uptick

Gold extends its sideways consolidative price move through the Asian session on Tuesday and remains close to the all-time peak touched the previous day amid mixed fundamental cues. The US Dollar attracts some buyers and recovers a part of the overnight pullback from its highest level since December 9 amid reduced bets for two more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Top Crypto Gainers: Midnight, Tezos, and Quant – Short-term recovery at risk

Top Crypto Gainers: Midnight, Tezos, and Quant – Short-term recovery at risk

Altcoins, including Midnight, Tezos, and Quant, outpace the broader cryptocurrency market in 24-hour gains at the time of writing on Tuesday. Monday’s rebounds in NIGHT, XTZ, and QNT face headwinds near crucial moving averages, capping the gains.

When tariffs turn territorial and fast money smell blood in the water

When tariffs turn territorial and fast money smell blood in the water

No trader had a US move on Greenland pencilled into their 2026 playbook. This was not a scenario lurking in the footnotes of anyone’s macro outlook. Yet here we are, with tariffs being waved like a naval blockade and diplomacy suddenly trading at a volatility premium.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, extend the decline from last week, with a roughly 3% drop on Monday. The meme coins trade below the crucial moving averages, aiming for the immediate support to potentially reset the momentum.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers