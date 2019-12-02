USD/CAD stays positive beyond 200-day SMA ahead of US/Canada PMIs

- USD/CAD again aims for a three-month-old falling resistance line.
- Upbeat China data, WTI recovery fails to impress Loonie buyers as doubts over US-China deal looms.
USD/CAD takes the bids to 1.3295 during a pre-European session on Monday. The pair seem to ignore the latest recovery in oil prices and China data while concentrating on the uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade deal.
While recent Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) numbers from China have been broadly favoring the commodity-linked currencies, the Canadian dollar (CAD) is likely lagged behind in that sense. If we look at prices of Canada’s largest export item, Crude Oil, they are also improving and don’t approve the recent recovery.
Though, a closer look at the recent headlines from Axios and China’s Global Times seems to provide the reason. Odds of a phase-one trade deal between the United States (US) and China, which were previously very high, seem to decline as both sides are stuck on key issues concerning the US tariff rollback, China’s agricultural demand and Hong Kong Act.
Even so, the US 10-year treasury yields gain more than three basis points (bps) to 1.81% whereas stocks in Asia, as indicated by the MSCI index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan, also stay positive.
November month activity numbers from the US and Canada are likely to act as immediate catalysts. While readings from the Markit signal an improvement in Canadian number to 52.6 from 51.2, the US PMI isn’t expected to change from 52.2. Further, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, closely watched for its contribution to the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast, may recover to 49.4 versus 48.3.
Technical Analysis
A downward sloping trend line since September 03, at 1.3300, will keep buyers away while 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 1.3280 and a five-week-old rising trend line near 1.3220 will challenge sellers.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3291
|Today Daily Change
|9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.3282
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3244
|Daily SMA50
|1.3219
|Daily SMA100
|1.322
|Daily SMA200
|1.3279
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3316
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3272
|Previous Weekly High
|1.332
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3234
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3328
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3114
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3299
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3289
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3265
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3247
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3221
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3308
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3351
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
