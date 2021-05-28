USD/CAD stays in the positive territory above 1.2100 after US data

- USD/CAD pair clings to modest daily gains above 1.2100.
- US Dollar Index edges higher toward 90.50 on Friday.
- Core PCE inflation in US rose more than expected in April.
The USD/CAD pair continued to push higher in the early American session and reached a daily top of 1.2120 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.34% on the day at 1.2105.
USD looks to end the week on a firm footing
The data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed on Friday that the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, rose to 3.1% on a yearly basis in April from 1.9%. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 2.9% and helped the USD preserve its strength against its rivals. Currently, the US Dollar Index is up 0.42% on a daily basis at 90.38.
Other data from the US showed that Personal Spending in April increased by 0.5% as expected and Personal Income declined by 13.1%.
Later in the session, the University of Michigan will release the final revision to its Consumer Sentiment Index for May.
Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is posting modest daily gains above $67, helping the commodity-related CAD limit its losses for the time being.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2104
|Today Daily Change
|0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|1.2065
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2136
|Daily SMA50
|1.237
|Daily SMA100
|1.252
|Daily SMA200
|1.2791
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2142
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2057
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2144
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2013
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2089
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2109
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2034
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2002
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1948
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2119
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2173
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2205
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
