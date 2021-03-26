USD/CAD stays in the negative territory below 1.2600 amid rising crude oil prices

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD edges lower after rising to two-week highs on Thursday.
  • Surging crude oil prices provide a boost to CAD on Friday.
  • US Dollar Index stays calm below 93.00 ahead of US data releases.

The USD/CAD pair advanced to its highest level in two weeks at 1.2630 on Thursday but reversed its direction on Friday. As of writing, the pair was down 0.25% on a daily basis at 1.2580.

WTI reclaims $60 on Friday

Rising crude oil prices ahead of the weekend seems to be providing a boost to the commodity-related loonie. Following a 4% decline on Thursday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is staging a decisive recovery and was last seen gaining 3.1% on the day at $60.15.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is staying relatively quiet after Thursday's rally that was fueled by the upbeat macroeconomic data releases. Nevertheless, a more-than-2% increase witnessed in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is helping the greenback find demand and keeping USD/CAD's downside limited for the time being.

Later in the session, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Personal Spending, Personal Income and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for February. 

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures are posting small daily gains, suggesting that the risk flows could make it difficult for the USD to gather additional strength in the second half of the day. 

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2576
Today Daily Change -0.0037
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 1.2613
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2576
Daily SMA50 1.2656
Daily SMA100 1.2764
Daily SMA200 1.3039
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2629
Previous Daily Low 1.2547
Previous Weekly High 1.2548
Previous Weekly Low 1.2365
Previous Monthly High 1.287
Previous Monthly Low 1.2468
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2598
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2578
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2563
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2514
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2481
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2646
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2679
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2728

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

